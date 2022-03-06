'Russia Hiding Truth By Blocking Media Outlets', Alleges Antony Blinken

As Russia continues to launch a crackdown on media outlets and social media giants against reporting the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called upon the Russian government and alleged that it is trying to hide the truth about what is happening on the ground in Ukraine. This came just a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a direct attack on media outlets blocking Facebook, Twitter, and other media outlets from reporting the ongoing war and further signed a bill to criminalise the intentional spreading of what Moscow deems to be "fake" reports.

Sharing a video from the war-hit Ukraine, Blinken while alleging that the Russian government has blocked media outlets and restricted social media to obscure the truth, said that the Russian people deserve to know the truth about the death and destruction happening in their name. He also called upon Russia to stop the war and all the lies.

Russia tightens restrictions on media outlets and social media giants

Earlier on Friday, Russia while intensifying its target on media outlets blocked the social media giants followed by BBC, the U.S. government-funded Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, Latvia-based website Meduza, and other websites. The government's action came against foreign outlets in a bid to control what information on reaches the domestic audience about the Ukraine invasion.

Informing about the same, Russian communication watchdog Roskomnadzor had stated that access to Twitter and Facebook has been cut in line with the decision by the prosecutor general's office. It had previously also accused Twitter of failing to delete the content which was banned by the Russian government.

Apart from the blocks, the Russian Parliament on Friday has also passed a bill for imposing a jail term of 15 years for intentionally spreading fake news about the military on any information regarding the war in Ukraine. The law envisages sentences of up to three years or fines for spreading what authorities deem to be false news about the military, but the maximum punishment rises to 15 years for cases deemed to have led to “severe consequences.

While multiple media outlets have been blocked in the country, several have voluntarily halted their work in Russia such as CNN, CBS, Bloomberg, and BBC.

With AP inputs; Image: AP