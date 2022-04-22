Amid the ongoing war with Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has hinted that it is ready to declare a ceasefire at any time in order to evacuate possible civilians from Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the Russian MoD's national defence control centre, stated that the start of the ceasefire around the Azovstal complex will be considered as soon as the Ukrainian military, which is currently under siege in the factory, hoists the white flag.

"If such signs are found in any of the directions of the Azovstal metallurgical plant, the Russian armed forces and those of the Donetsk People's Republic will immediately stop any hostilities and provide safe access to the gathering places of humanitarian convoys," Mizintsev added, as per Sputnik. He also stated that 1,844 Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered in Mariupol since the onset of fighting, and that over 143,000 residents, including 341 foreigners, have been evacuated from the city.

Ukrainian forces have been driven out of Mariupol: Russia

Mizintsev's comments come after Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that Ukrainian forces have been driven out of Mariupol, and that order could now be restored in the city. However, Shoigu also stated that the Azovstal steel facility is still encircled by some Ukrainian soldiers. "More than 4,000 (militants) were either killed or captured during the liberation of the city, with 1,478 surrendering. Over 2,000 of the surviving people were stranded in the Azovstal plant's industrial zone," he added.

Putin advises his forces to set up tight blockade around Azovstal complex

Meanwhile, President Putin emphasised that storming the Azovstal complex and exploring its catacombs wasn't a good idea. Instead, he advised that Russian forces set up an airtight blockade of the industrial zone. This comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and reached its 58th day on Friday, April 22. It should be mentioned here that Azovstal is part of the Metinvest group, which is headed by Rinat Akhmetov, Ukraine's richest man. Established in 1930 in Mariupol, the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic (SSR) finally entered the production line in 1933.

Image: AP