Russia Hints At Reaching A Deal On Metals, Similar To The One On Ukrainian Grain

After a shipment of Ukrainian grain sailed through Istanbul on August 3 under an agreement designed to address the growing food crisis across the world, Press Secretary for Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov on Friday appreciated the possibility of a deal on metals. While speaking about the possibility of concluding an agreement on metals, Peskov stated that nothing had been "officially formulated."

"It all depends on the details. I am not going to formulate any position now. Nothing has been officially formulated yet, so it must be understood how this proposal will be formulated, "Peskov added," saying that it is important to understand that the solution to such issues is impossible without a direct link to the topic of restrictions that apply to Russian producers, in this case, metal producers."

What is Russia-Ukraine grain deal?

Last month, Russia and Ukraine signed separate grain export deals with the United Nations and Turkey, clearing the way for the shipment of Ukrainian grains that were blocked due to the ongoing war. The deal was signed in Istanbul in the presence of Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakaov. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Defence Minister Hulusi Akar were also present. Notably, the two countries that are currently fighting against each other signed this agreement to resume shipping grain from the Black Sea to international markets.

UN Secy-General Guterres stated that this agreement "creates a path for commercial food exports from Ukraine into the Black Sea." It will help avoid a food shortage catastrophe for millions worldwide. It is a beacon of hope, possibility, and relief. "

This year, Moscow may fail to reach its grain harvest goal, says Russian Agriculture Ministry

This development comes as Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev stated on Friday that he sees risks that Moscow will not meet its grain harvest goal of 130 million tonnes this year and will have to reduce its export plan. "In total, all this creates risks in terms of achieving the grain harvest of 130 million tons." Of course, we will fully provide for our market. There will be no problems with this. However, if the planned volumes are not achieved, we will have to revise our export plans of 50 million tons. "And this may have a negative impact on the world grain market," Patushev said, as quoted on the ministry's Telegram channel.

Image: AP