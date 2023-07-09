Russia Hits At Turkey, Ukraine For Azov Commanders' Release, 'direct Violation Of Terms'

Kremlin on July 8, Saturday responded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decision to repatriate the prisoners of war (POWs) and the Ukrainian commanders who should have remained in Turkey as a part of the deal until the conflict between the two warring nations ended. Turkey released Ukrainian commanders, who were captured during the battle of Mariupol from the Azovstal steel plan by the Russian forces in a prisoner swap objected to by Kremlin.

The Azov regiment, whom Russia labels as "neo-Nazis" were swapped after the "negotiations with the Turkish side." The exchange happened during Zelenskyy's visit to Istanbul, and in the footage shared by Kyiv, the Ukrainian President was seen at Istanbul airport greeting the released commanders. A press conference was held shortly after they arrived in Lviv, Ukraine.

A direct violation of terms

Russia on Saturday responded to the Turkey-Ukraine prisoner exchange. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, during the state presser, said that the "return of Azov commanders from Turkey to Ukraine is nothing but a direct violation of the terms of existing agreements." According to Peskov, both Turkey and Ukraine violated the terms of the agreement agreed with Russia. The men who were released "were supposed to remain in Turkey until the end of the conflict," Russia's President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson said.

At the press conference held on July 8, the Azov battalion commanders shared their experiences while they waited in exile in Ankara and informed that they would return to the frontlines to assist the Ukrainian counteroffensive. Commander of the Azov regiment, Denys Prokopenko, said that the "most important thing for today is that the Ukrainian army has seized the strategic initiative on the front line and is moving forward every day.” Azov deputy commander Svyatoslav Palamar, in turn, shared his experience in Turkey by narrating a poem by famed Ukrainian writer Lesya Ukrainka.

“We are paraplegics with sparkling eyes, with a strong soul and a weak will. Eagle wings are growing behind our backs but we were shackled to the Turkish soil,” he said, adding that Zelensky and his team found the key “to take their shackles off," Palamar recited at the press conference. “We will continue to do our job. We are military men. We took an oath."

Ukraine's President Zelesnkyy thanked his Turkish counterpart President Erdogan for letting the Azov commanders come home. He also made an official announcement about the appointment of Oleksandr Pivnenko as the new commander of Ukraine's National Guard.

Soldiers from the Azov battalion evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant and taken to Russia. Credit: AP

Surviving Azov soldiers appeared to march out of the steel factory and were taken as POWs. Credit: AP

In 2022, the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol fell to the invading Russian forces. More than 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers from the Azov nationalist battalion, who were defending the steel plant of Azovstal, the last bastion of Ukrainian defense, surrendered and were taken to Moscow’s Lefortovo detention centre. "Several commanders of Ukraine’s Azov nationalist battalion, who surrendered in Mariupol, have been taken to Moscow’s Lefortovo detention centre," a source at Kremlin was reported as saying. Deputy commander of the Azov battalion, and Sergei Volynsky, the commander of the 36th Marine Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, meanwhile were taken to some "unknown" location. Russia had taken an estimated 1,000 soldiers prisoners of war at the Azovstal steelplant.