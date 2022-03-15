Russia, on Tuesday, said that it had put Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Defence Minister Anita Anand on a 'stop list' that bars them from entering the country. The move comes after Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Canadian parliament earlier today, March 15.

Russia has taken similar measures for the United States President Joe Biden, and a dozen other top US officials. The stop list also includes Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) chief William Burns, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and former secretary of state and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

#Russia imposed personal sanctions against Joe Biden and Anthony Blinken. Even former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is among them



Here is a full list of U.S. officials who will now not be able to spend a holiday in Altai or Lake Baikal. pic.twitter.com/5CkPE812OS — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 15, 2022

The ban comes in response to sanctions imposed by the US and Canada on Russian officials. The measures appeared to be mainly symbolic, as the Russian Foreign Ministry said that it was maintaining official relations and if necessary, it would make sure that high-level contacts with the people on the list could take place.

A statement issued by Russia's Foreign Ministry said that this move comes in response to a "series of unprecedented sanctions" that include barring top Russian government officials from entering the US, Sputnik reported.

Sanctions imposed by Canada on Russia

PM Trudeau, who has been vocal against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, ordered sanctions targetting 58 people and entities connected to Russia, including members of the country’s elite and their families. Canada will also act against several Russian banks - a major step to damage the country's economy.

Canada along with other European nations on Sunday stated that they have taken the step of closing their airspace to Russian planes. In retaliation to the invasion, the European nations, which include Germany, Italy, Cyprus, Greece, France, Portugal, Spain, Norway and Finland have joined the list, as per media reports.

The Canadian PM has also prohibited all the Canadian financial institutions from engaging in transactions with the Russian Central Bank. “Effective immediately, all Canadian financial institutions are prohibited from engaging in transactions with the Russian Central Bank – eliminating its ability to deploy Russia’s international currency reserves and further restricting Putin’s ability to finance his war of choice,” Trudeau tweeted.

Effective immediately, all Canadian financial institutions are prohibited from engaging in transactions with the Russian Central Bank – eliminating its ability to deploy Russia’s international currency reserves and further restricting Putin’s ability to finance his war of choice. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 28, 2022

Canada also banned the import of Russian crude oil. PM Justin Trudeau said. "Today, we are announcing as well our intention to ban all import of crude oil from Russia. The sector accounts for more than one-third of Russia’s federal budget revenue and, even though Canada has barely imported any Russian oil and gas in recent years, this move sends a powerful message."

We also intend to ban all imports of Russian crude oil. The sector accounts for more than one third of Russia’s federal budget revenue and, even though Canada has barely imported any Russian oil and gas in recent years, this move sends a powerful message. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 28, 2022

Furthermore, the Canadian government on Thursday, March 3, issued an order removing 'Most Favoured Nation (MFN)' status from Russia and its ally Belarus. It has also banned importing petroleum products from Russia.

Additionally, Canadian PM Trudeau also said that his country will allow as many refugees as it can, who are fleeing the war in Ukraine. On March 10, he also announced that the country will provide Ukraine with an additional $50million in lethal and non-lethal military aid. This would include the Canadian-made cameras used in military drones and other specialised equipment.

As @JustinTrudeau announced today, Canada will provide Ukraine with an additional $50 million in lethal & non-lethal military aid, including Canadian-made cameras used in military drones and other specialized equipment.



We stand with Ukrainians fighting to defend their country. pic.twitter.com/iSdYNze7z9 — Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) March 10, 2022

