As Russia continues military operations in Ukraine, Putin's forces have allegedly again hit a nitric acid storage tank near the town of Rubizhne in the Luhansk region, on April 9. Russian troops also allegedly hit a nitric acid tank in Rubizhne, earlier on April 5.

Governor of Luhansk Oblast Serhiy Haidai urged the people residing in the region to not leave the bomb shelters.

"A chemical attack again! Near Rubizhne, the orcs again hit a tank with nitric acid. ️Urgent! Don't leave the shelters! If you are indoors, close the doors and windows!" he wrote on Telegram.

Earlier when the first attack was reported in the region, Haidai had called on local residents to use gas masks to protect against the nitric acid vapor and fumes. "Please, prepare wet face masks", he added.

Drone footage of the toxic plume over Rubizhne, Luhansk after Russia shelled a chemical facility with tanks of nitric acid yesterday.



Fortunately, the wind blew the nitric acid back over Russian positions.





Nitric acid is dangerous to the human body when inhaled, swallowed, or in contact with skin and mucous membranes. bronchitis, mild bronchiolitis, dizziness, and drowsiness are some of the health complications caused by weak poisoning. While severe poisoning may lead to pulmonary edema.

Russia- Ukraine war

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked other countries to ban Russian energy exports, which according to him are enabling Moscow’s invasion of his country. Amid stiff Ukrainian resistance, Russian air attacks are expected to increase in the coming days over Ukraine’s south and east. The Head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov posted a video on his Telegram channel and said that the Russian forces will stage an offensive on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. “There will be an offensive, not only on Mariupol, but also on other places, cities, and villages,” Kadyrov said in a video post.

On February 24, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. The war was declared after Russia decided to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered its army to launch a “peacekeeping operation” in the area.

