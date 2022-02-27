Russia Hits Oil Depot In Ukraine's Vasylkiv Near Kyiv, Residents Asked To Take Shelter

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate, an oil depot caught fire in Vasylkiv which is just 40 kilometres south of Kyiv. The Kyiv city administration stated on Sunday that a fire broke out in an oil storage facility. In its Telegram channel, the city administration said, “Attention: if you are staying at home, close all windows tightly. Due to a fire at a tank farm facility in Vasilkov, smoke and harmful substances can be brought by wind”. Additionally, Vasilkov mayor Natalya Balasinovich also confirmed the fire to Ukraine-24.

Meanwhile, Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, said on Telegram, “The missile attack was carried out on the Vasilkovskaya oil depot of the KLO company. Rescuers have already left for the scene of the tragedy. Most likely, there were no casualties. It will burn for a long time. The environmental damage will be colossal.”

While the Russia-Ukraine war continues to intensify for the fourth day in a row, the Ukrainian health ministry had said on Saturday that 198 civilians have been killed in the country. Viktor Liashko, head of the Ukrainian health ministry, according to Ukrinform, said three children were among those who died. Separately, Ukrainian Defense had claimed that 3,500 Russian occupiers were killed and nearly 200 were taken, prisoner. Russian Army stated its varying death tolls and even claimed to capture several cities in the neighbouring nation.

Explosions heard in Kyiv on Sunday morning

As Russia continues its night-time offensive in Ukraine for the fourth day in a row, reports have stated that two explosions were heard in Kyiv along with an oil tank catching fire. As per reports, on Sunday morning, at least two massive blasts lit up the sky southwest of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv and appeared to be around Vasylkiv.

Meanwhile, in a bid to pressure Russia to stop the onslaught on Ukraine, the White House, European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and Canada said they backed the expulsion of some of the Russia-based banks from SWIFT. SWIFT is a high-security network among financial institutions across the globe. The Western nations jointly pledged efforts to “collectively ensure that this war is a strategic failure for Putin.”

Social media giants have also stepped in the Russia-Ukraine war. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram banned from running advertising or otherwise monetizing their content. Meanwhile, YouTube also blocked Russian state media outlet RT from Ukraine and removed its ability to monetize its content.

Over 120,000 Ukrainians have fled the nation in the face of the Russian offensive. United Nations Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees also stated that around 850,000 Ukrainians have been displaced internally. According to her, around 4 million Ukrainians are also expected to escape the crisis situation.

Image: AP