Russia Holding Around 6,000 Ukrainian Kids In Camps For ‘political Re-education’: Report

Russia has been holding an estimated 6,000 kids in more than 43 camps and other facilities for systematic re-education, new research published by the Yale School of Public Health’s Humanitarian Research Lab (HRL) said on Tuesday, Feb 14. Russian forces have housed the Ukrainian kids in the camps, moving them from the adoption facilities in Russia-occupied Crimea and mainland Russia. Yale's report documents the widespread use of the camp facilities where Ukrainian kids were housed and explores the "vast network of Russians" responsible for facilitating the transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia.
The research aggregated and cross-verified multiple sources to understand the system of relocations, camps, re-education, adoptions, and foster placements of Ukrainian children during the ongoing invasion of neighbouring Ukraine. HRL conducted the search of the alleged camp locations and other related facilities using geolocation such as the Yandex maps and other mapping sites as well as referenced photographs, videos, and descriptions of children from Ukraine. Very High-Resolution (VHR) satellite imagery was also used to detect these camps.
"This operation is centrally coordinated by Russia’s federal government and involves every level of government," the report stated.
"The majority are recreational camps where children are taken for ostensible vacations, while others are facilities used to house children put up for foster care or adoption in Russia," HRL's report stated. At the camps, kids of Ukrainian descent are being taught pro-Russia politics and history, some camps have even started military training for children. Russia has suspended the children’s return to their parents in Ukraine, the HRL's research stated. According to the conflict observatory, children, aged four months to 17 years old, have been held at camps and other facilities since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year, said the report by the Conflict Observatory.
Of the total 43 facilities that Yale's research identified, there are 41 camps that held Ukrainian children during the first year after the full-scale invasion. At least 43 locations were not representative of all camps and facilities that have held Ukrainian children; but there is sufficient open-source information available to justify the same, stated researchers. Russia’s federal government appears to "authorize and coordinate" the system of camps that were detected holding the children from Ukraine and Russia-occupied Crimea.
Research explores the evidence of "potential violations of international law" as Russia held the Ukrainian children discreetly in the camps. Russian authorities are in violation of The Fourth Geneva Convention and the Convention on the Rights of the Child. The protocol provides legal guidelines for the treatment of children who have been separated from their families during times of war. "Violations of initial consent, the forcible transfer of children, and the failure to return children to their parents all constitute potential violations of international humanitarian and human rights law," the HRL said.