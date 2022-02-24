The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Wednesday called for a second meeting in the week to deliberate on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis while Kremlin simultaneously engaged in 'special operations' along Ukraine's Donbass, which has been seen as the outbreak of war. Despite Vladimir Putin's word that Russia has no reason to attack Ukraine, Foreign Minister in Volodymyr Zelensky-led Cabinet Dmytro Kuleba has declared 'Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion'. This surfaced after Putin ordered a military operation in the newly-formed Donbass to 'demilitarize' Ukraine, in a live TV address.

These statements come amid a UNSC meeting where most European nations and NATO nations have backed Ukraine, condemning Russia's military action. During the UNSC meeting, United Kingdom Ambassador to the UNSC Dame Barbara Woodward maintained a stance that England would not 'compromise its commitment to pace and security'.

'For months Russia has been holding a gun to Ukraine's head': UK at UNSC

Pinning the onus on the Kremlin, the UK representative said that a full-scale conflict between Russia and Ukraine will cause casualties on both sides with 'devastating humanitarian consequences'.

"We are here tonight to call on Russia to avert war, months Russia has been holding a gun to Ukraine's head, now President Putin's finger is on the trigger," she said.

'World calling for peace but Russia not listening'

Stating that the UNSC calls for respect of the principles of the UN Charter, the UK said that the world is urging Russia to maintain peace but 'Russia is not listening'.

"Make no mistake as the UK will not compromise our commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and support for peace, prosperity and the democratic freedom of Ukraine. We will not compromise our commitment to the purpose of the UN Charter," Woodward stated.

Russia assaulting UN Charter

Deeming Russia's military advancements as a threat to the objectives of the UN Charter, she said that the UK will continue being unsparing toward Moscow.

"Russia's actions are an assault on the Charter and we will not compromise on our commitment to a search for peace. We are present here for the second time this week. The UK has been unsparing in its diplomatic efforts and we have announced significant further sanctions step against Russia with our allies. The package targets some of the Russian oligarchs' banks and politicians supporting President Putin," she added.

"Should Russia continue is the question. There is still time for restraint reason and de-escalation but that time is now," the UK representative concluded.