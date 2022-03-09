Russia Holding Zaporizhzhia NPP Staff Hostage, Torturing Them: Ukraine Energy Minister

Days after the Russian forces launched a massive attack on Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the country's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko levelled a series of allegations and stated that the Russian troops have held the employees of the power plant in captivity and are further torturing them. In a Facebook post, the Ukrainian energy minister also claimed that the staff is physically and psychologically exhausted.

Also, sharing a video message, he said that it has been four days since all the employees of the Zaporizhzhia NPP are held in captivity. Inside, there are approximately 500 Russian soldiers and 50 heavy military vehicles at the site while the staff members are physically and psychologically exhausted.

Adding more to it, he also alleged that the Russian occupiers are compelling the plant's management for recording an address that they plan to use as a means for "propaganda" purposes. "Russian military made captives record a video appeal that they plan to use as propaganda to justify their crimes", he said. The Energy Minister also called upon all the international partners for taking necessary measures to ban the actions of the Russian military around the nuclear power plant and further to free the captured nuclear objects.

Issuing a warning that a breakdown of the nuclear power plant due to the actions of the Russian troops will lead to a major disaster for the whole of Europe, he said that the Europeans will be forced to shift from the comfort of their homes to radiation shelters and thus there is a need to stop Russia's nuclear terrorism collectively before it is too late.

Halushchenko also reiterated the Ukrainian government's appeal to close the Ukrainian airspace and make it a "no fly zone".

Russia attacks the Zaporizhzhia NPP

Notably, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) located in Ukraine's Enerhodar is the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe and is also the largest of Ukraine's four nuclear power plants.

The plant which provides around half of the country's electricity supply was taken over by the Russian troops on March 4 as a part of their ongoing military aggression. The power plant standing around 200 km away from Crimea remains strategically important to Moscow as it plans to take over Ukraine.

