Last Updated:

Russia Holds Final Dress Rehearsal Ahead Of Victory Day Parade On May 9

Russia held dress rehearsal for the military parade to commemorate Victory Day on May 9, which marks the defeat of Nazi Germany during WWII.

Written By
Zaini Majeed
Victory Day parade on May 9
1/12
AP

Russia held a dress rehearsal on Saturday for the military parade to commemorate Victory Day on May 9, when the country marks the defeat of Nazi Germany during World War II.

Victory Day parade on May 9
2/12
AP

This year’s Victory Day, which falls on Monday, won’t just honor a conflict that ended 77 years ago. Many Russians will be thinking about the thousands of troops in neighboring Ukraine. 

Victory Day parade on May 9
3/12
AP

Signs of support for the military have grown across the country since Feb. 24, with the letter “Z” appearing on billboards and signs in the streets and subways, and on television and social media. 

Victory Day parade on May 9
4/12
AP

An RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile rolled through Red Square as part of rehearsal.

Victory Day parade on May 9
5/12
AP

Russian warplanes, helicopters flew overhead, troops marched in formation. 

Victory Day parade on May 9
6/12
AP

Russian troops will demonstrate the strength of its troops and military hardware, to commemorate the sacrifices of World War II. 

Victory Day parade on May 9
7/12
AP

As many as twenty-seven million Soviet citizens laid their lives in the WWII, Russia calls the Great Patriotic War. 

Victory Day parade on May 9
8/12
AP

The Victory Day parade from the Soviet era was revived by President Boris Yeltsin for the 50th anniversary in the year 1995. 

Victory Day parade on May 9
9/12
AP

The invasion of Ukraine means that fewer Russian tanks and other military hardware will rumble through Moscow’s Red Square.

Victory Day parade on May 9
10/12
AP

But the patriotic fervor associated with the sacred holiday, however, could be as strong as ever as Russia has accused West of 'Russophobia.' 

Victory Day parade on May 9
11/12
AP

This year’s Victory Day won’t just honor a conflict that ended 77 years ago. Many Russians will be thinking about the thousands of troops fighting in neighboring Ukraine.

Victory Day parade on May 9
12/12
AP

Some observers believe that President Vladimir Putin could use the holiday to finally declare the operation to be a war in order to bolster Russia’s national commitment to the effort.

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Russia, Victory day parade, May 9 parade
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine awaits first group of evacuees from Mariupol steel plant

Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine awaits first group of evacuees from Mariupol steel plant
In Pics | Russia continues onslaught in Mariupol including Azovstal plant as war rages on

In Pics | Russia continues onslaught in Mariupol including Azovstal plant as war rages on