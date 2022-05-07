Russia Holds Final Dress Rehearsal Ahead Of Victory Day Parade On May 9

Quick links:
Russia held a dress rehearsal on Saturday for the military parade to commemorate Victory Day on May 9, when the country marks the defeat of Nazi Germany during World War II.
This year’s Victory Day, which falls on Monday, won’t just honor a conflict that ended 77 years ago. Many Russians will be thinking about the thousands of troops in neighboring Ukraine.
Signs of support for the military have grown across the country since Feb. 24, with the letter “Z” appearing on billboards and signs in the streets and subways, and on television and social media.
An RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile rolled through Red Square as part of rehearsal.
Russian troops will demonstrate the strength of its troops and military hardware, to commemorate the sacrifices of World War II.
As many as twenty-seven million Soviet citizens laid their lives in the WWII, Russia calls the Great Patriotic War.
The Victory Day parade from the Soviet era was revived by President Boris Yeltsin for the 50th anniversary in the year 1995.
The invasion of Ukraine means that fewer Russian tanks and other military hardware will rumble through Moscow’s Red Square.
But the patriotic fervor associated with the sacred holiday, however, could be as strong as ever as Russia has accused West of 'Russophobia.'
