Russia Holds Strategic Nuclear Drills After Putin Govt Accuses Ukraine Of 'dirty Bomb'

As the conflict with Ukraine escalates, Russia held strategic nuclear drills on Wednesday, October 26. Russia, through a statement, confirmed that under the monitoring of the President of the country, Vladimir Putin, ground, sea and air strategic deterrence forces were trained, with the practical launch of ballistic and cruise missiles during the drills.

"The tasks envisaged during the training of the strategic deterrence forces were completed in full, all missiles reached their targets, confirming the specified characteristics," Russia said in the statement on the drills, involving Forces and means of the Aerospace Forces, the Southern Military District, the Strategic Missile Forces, the Northern and Black Sea fleets. The exercises were planned earlier to test the readiness of military command and control bodies, launch combat crews, crews of warships and strategic missile carriers to fulfil their tasks, as well as the reliability of weapons of strategic nuclear and non-nuclear forces.

The dirty bomb scare

The drills come in the backdrop of claims made by Russia that Ukraine was allegedly preparing a provocation involving a so-called dirty bomb, a device that uses explosives to scatter radioactive waste.

However, the US, the UK, and France in a joint statement said that Russia's claims were "transparently false," warning against using such pretexts to escalate the conflict. In a joint statement, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna with her US and UK counterparts, said that the world "would see through any attempt to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation."

Expressing its discontent with US, UK and France's blatant rejection of its claim, Moscow had said that they plan to rope in more international entities, including involving UN Security Council to hold a discussion "today or tomorrow" over Kyiv's alleged plans to use a so-called radioactive "dirty bomb".