Russia Hopes Zelenskyy Agrees To Terms Of Negotiations To End Ongoing Military Operation

Amid ongoing war in Eastern Europe, the Kremlin on Tuesday asserted that Russia is hoping that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would agree to the terms of the negotiations that will open the door to terminate the military operation, RT News reported. The Kremlin also stated that the departure of the Russian military from the Kyiv outskirts is a goodwill gesture intended to facilitate negotiations and pave way for serious decisions to be made. He further stressed that Russia wants to "end the military operation" in Ukraine through negotiations. Notably, both countries have held several rounds of peace talks, however, no breakthrough could be made.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy has pledged to continue peace negotiations with Russia despite atrocities committed in several Ukrainian cities including Bucha. "It’s difficult to say how, after all, what has been done, we can have any kind of negotiations with Russia. But as president, I have to do it. Any war has to end," Zelenskyy told CBS News. Compromises may also be more difficult to achieve now as evidence of Russian atrocities against Ukrainian residents has surfaced in the aftermath of Russia's pullout from the Kyiv region, provoking widespread public resentment.

Kremlin rejects reports that Russian authorities plotting Zelenskyy's assassination

Earlier last month, the Ukrainian President stated that he is willing to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but warned that failure would result in World War III. Peskov has also dismissed rumours that Russian authorities are plotting Zelenskyy's assassination. In addition, he also rejected allegations that Kremlin was plotting to depose the Ukrainian President. "This is absolutely false. The Russian authorities never talked about the occupation of Ukraine," Peskov told French TV channel LCI, Sputnik reported. As the war has entered its 42nd day on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden approved $100 million worth of military assistance to Ukraine.

Image: AP