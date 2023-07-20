Russia Imposes Travel Restrictions On UK Diplomats After MI6 Director's Speech In Prague

Russian authorities have responded to the recent public invitation by British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) Director Sir Richard Moore, imposing restrictions on British diplomats in the country. The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday, July 20, that it would require British diplomats to give prior notice of any travel plans beyond a 120-kilometer (75-mile) radius, as per a report from Reuters.

This move comes after Moore's speech at the UK embassy in Prague, where he encouraged Russians who wanted to break away from their government to seek refuge in the UK. Drawing parallels between the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the 1968 Soviet intervention in Czechoslovakia, Moore called on Russians facing moral dilemmas to follow their predecessors' lead and cooperate with MI6. He assured potential defectors that the UK would handle their offers of help with discretion and professionalism, vowing to safeguard their secrets while working together to end the bloodshed in Ukraine.

Is Russia unhappy with Sir Richard Moore's speech?

Moore referenced historical events, pointing out that during the 1968 crisis, many Russians sought partnership with MI6, fearing they would be on the "wrong side of history." Additionally, he expressed optimism about Ukraine's progress on the battlefield, suggesting that Russian forces were losing momentum in the ongoing conflict.

In response to Moore's appeal and amid the heightened tensions between Russia and the UK, Russian authorities have opted to impose travel restrictions on British diplomats in their country. The measure aims to monitor the movements of UK diplomats more closely, potentially signaling the Kremlin's displeasure with the UK's invitation to Russian citizens to defect.

The situation adds another layer of complexity to the already strained relations between Russia and Western nations, with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine continuing to be a major point of concern for the international community. As developments unfold, both sides are closely monitoring the implications of these recent actions and statements, which may further impact diplomatic relations in the region.