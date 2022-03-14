Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine war: Russia In 'distant Blockade' Of Black Sea Coast To Isolate Kyiv From Int'l Trade, Says UK

UK Defence Min on Sunday said Russian naval forces have created "distant blockade" of the Black Sea coast, strategically, to isolate Ukraine from maritime trade

Written By
Dipaneeta Das
Russia

IMAGE: AP


As the all-out Russia-Ukraine war escalated into day 18, the UK Defence Ministry on Sunday said Russian naval forces have created a "distant blockade" of the Black Sea coast, strategically, to isolate Ukraine from international maritime trade. In a detailed update through a Twitter post, the ministry informed that the Russian Navy is also continuing to carry out missile strikes against targets "throughout Ukraine." Meanwhile, Russia has conducted "amphibious" landing operations in the Sea of Azov, the UK Defence Ministry said, adding that it could launch similar missions in the coming days.

The warning comes after UK intelligence authorities, on Saturday, claimed that a bulk of Russian invaders were stationed about 25 km from Kyiv. Elements of the larger Russian column in the north of Kyiv have dispersed, they added in an update released on their official Twitter handle. "This is likely to support a Russian attempt to encircle the city," the UK intel report stated. Meanwhile, sporadic shelling and gunfights continued in the besieged city of Mariupol and the Russian-occupied territory of Kherson.

READ | Russia's VTB bank offering maximum interest rates for Chinese Yuan amid West's sanctions

Ukrainians protests against Russian operations in Kherson

Meanwhile, massive protests broke out against Russia in Kherson, the first seized Ukrainian city since the war erupted on February 24. On Sunday, thousands of Ukrainians took to the streets waving national flags against the hostile actions of Russian invaders. Locals joined the rallies to peacefully protest against the Russian occupation of the city that holds a vital Black Sea port. This came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday accused Russians of blackmailing and attempting to bribe local Kherson authorities to form a "pseudo republic." He compared the situation to that of pro-Russian separatist-held regions of Donetsk and Luhansk that began fighting against Ukraine in 2014.

READ | Russia-Ukraine war: Civilians killed by Russian troops in Kyiv buried in mass graves

Reports also claimed that there was a possibility of such a referendum, to which local Kherson authorities expressed anger.

Ukrainians at the rally chanted "fascists go home!" The Russian troops on Sunday opened fire in Kherson to disperse peaceful protestors, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba took to Twitter and hailed the spirit of the demonstrators. "I call on everyone around the globe: express your support for the fearless Kherson," he wrote.

READ | Russia's Putin administration arrests spy chiefs for setbacks in Ukraine invasion: Report

(Image: AP)

READ | Russia-Ukraine War: Serbia President reiterates to remain neutral & not join NATO

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Russia, Ukraine, Black Sea coast
First Published:
COMMENT