As the all-out Russia-Ukraine war escalated into day 18, the UK Defence Ministry on Sunday said Russian naval forces have created a "distant blockade" of the Black Sea coast, strategically, to isolate Ukraine from international maritime trade. In a detailed update through a Twitter post, the ministry informed that the Russian Navy is also continuing to carry out missile strikes against targets "throughout Ukraine." Meanwhile, Russia has conducted "amphibious" landing operations in the Sea of Azov, the UK Defence Ministry said, adding that it could launch similar missions in the coming days.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 13 March 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/cz8Q0vnsA5



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/o28zuSsk3K — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 13, 2022

The warning comes after UK intelligence authorities, on Saturday, claimed that a bulk of Russian invaders were stationed about 25 km from Kyiv. Elements of the larger Russian column in the north of Kyiv have dispersed, they added in an update released on their official Twitter handle. "This is likely to support a Russian attempt to encircle the city," the UK intel report stated. Meanwhile, sporadic shelling and gunfights continued in the besieged city of Mariupol and the Russian-occupied territory of Kherson.

The illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is continuing.



The map below is the latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 13 March 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/BwvgNFIrea



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/d28suPGSlT — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 13, 2022

Ukrainians protests against Russian operations in Kherson

Meanwhile, massive protests broke out against Russia in Kherson, the first seized Ukrainian city since the war erupted on February 24. On Sunday, thousands of Ukrainians took to the streets waving national flags against the hostile actions of Russian invaders. Locals joined the rallies to peacefully protest against the Russian occupation of the city that holds a vital Black Sea port. This came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday accused Russians of blackmailing and attempting to bribe local Kherson authorities to form a "pseudo republic." He compared the situation to that of pro-Russian separatist-held regions of Donetsk and Luhansk that began fighting against Ukraine in 2014.

Reports also claimed that there was a possibility of such a referendum, to which local Kherson authorities expressed anger.

⚡️ Thousands of Ukrainians in Kherson took to the streets to protest against Russian occupiers. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian troops have opened fire in the midst of a peaceful rally. pic.twitter.com/Cs7gR7o4n7 — Stratcom Centre UA (@StratcomCentre) March 13, 2022

In #Kherson, people also came out to protest against #Russian occupation. The occupiers are trying to disperse the rally with shots in the air. pic.twitter.com/nVGmruuiHt — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 5, 2022

Courageous Kherson inspires Ukraine and the world! Thousands of peaceful Ukrainians protest Russian occupation in front of armed Russian soldiers. What a spirit. I call on everyone around the globe: express your support for the fearless Ukrainians in Kherson! #CourageousKherson pic.twitter.com/olZoMs6ebm — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 5, 2022

Ukrainians at the rally chanted "fascists go home!" The Russian troops on Sunday opened fire in Kherson to disperse peaceful protestors, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba took to Twitter and hailed the spirit of the demonstrators. "I call on everyone around the globe: express your support for the fearless Kherson," he wrote.

(Image: AP)