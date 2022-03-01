Russia Increased Use Of Artillery, Civilian Casualty Risk Increased: UK Defence Ministry

Amid rising tensions over the Russia Ukraine war, the United Kingdom government has now come forward to claim that Russia is being slowed down in its offensive. The UK Ministry of Defence intelligence on Tuesday said that Russia has 'failed' to gain control of Ukraine's airspace. It further added that the attacking troops have made 'little progress' in the past 24 hours in their advancement towards the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. However, it has warned against increased risk for civilians in the region.

The UK Ministry of Defence intelligence, while sharing an update on the situation in Ukraine, said that "Russia has 'failed' to gain control of Ukraine's airspace and advance on Kyiv has made 'little progress' over past 24 hour". However, it added that the attacking troops have increased firepower and warned about increased civilian casualties in the coming days.

"Russian forces have increased their use of artillery north of Kyiv & in the vicinities of Kharkiv & Chernihiv. The use of heavy artillery in densely populated urban areas greatly increases the risk of civilian casualties," the UK Ministry of Defence intelligence said.

UK vows to 'degrade' Russian economy

Earlier on Monday, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned countries to face sanctions if they try to establish new trade relations with Russia. The warning from Truss when she was speaking at the Parliament on the ongoing Ukraine Russia war. The Foreign Secretary said that the country has been keeping a close eye on those countries who were seeking to make profits from gaps left in the trade after several European Union and Western countries imposed stringent sanctions on Russia-- both politically and economically-- for the action taken against Kyiv. "Those countries seeking to establish business ties with Russia could face severe sanctions," she said.

Russia renews offensive on Kharkiv, Kyiv

As Moscow faces unprecedented western sanctions and isolation, Russian forces launched rocket attacks in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, killing dozens of civilians, and re-entered the capital Kyiv. The widespread use of indiscriminate weaponry such as multiple rocket launchers against residential neighbourhoods, as seen on Monday in Kharkiv, signalled that the Kremlin was prepared to use more desperate measures after failing to score a knockout blow in the early days of the war, according to The Guardian.

Russian military launched three missile strikes on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, killing at least nine people and injuring 37 others, in what looked to be a shift in Moscow's tactics toward hitting residential areas, according to various media reports. Three children were killed, according to Ihor Terekhov, the city's mayor, The Guardian reported.

