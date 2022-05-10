Russia Increases Number Of Missile Carriers In Black Sea After Destruction Of 'Serna'

Ukraine has claimed that Russian forces have increased the number of missile carriers in the Black Sea. The Ukrainian armed forces on May 4, had said that Russia had three missile carriers present in the Black Sea, The Kyiv Independent reported. However, Ukraine's Defence Ministry has reported that Russia has 7 Kalibr missile carriers in the Black Sea.

According to the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, the 7 carriers of Kalibr missiles in the Black Sea have the ability to fire up to 50 missiles. The statement of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry regarding the presence of Moscow's missile carriers in the Black Sea comes as the escalating war between Russia and Ukraine has transcended 70 days. Earlier on 7 May, Ukraine claimed to have destroyed yet another Russian ship weeks after the sinking of the warship Moskva in the Black Sea. Taking to the official Twitter handle, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry has claimed it destroyed the landing ship of the "Serna Project" using Bayraktar TB2. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry shared a video which depicted the vessel near Snake Island which had been hit by a Bayraktar drone in the Black Sea.

Ukrainian Bayraktar TB2 destroyed another Russian ship. This time the landing craft of the "Serna" project. The traditional parade of the russian Black Sea fleet on May 9 this year will be held near Snake Island - at the bottom of the sea. pic.twitter.com/WYEPywmAwX — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 7, 2022

Ukraine warns there's 'high probability of missile strikes'

Amid the escalating battle between Russia and Ukraine, Ukraine's military issued a warning on May 9 that there is a “high probability of missile strikes," according to AP. The warning was issued ahead of Russia's Victory Day celebration in Moscow. The Ukrainian military's general staff had said that Russian armed forces had started seizing the personal documents from the locals in Russian-controlled regions of Zaporizhzhia. According to the Ukrainian military's general staff, Russian troops took the documents in order to force local residents to participate in Victory Day celebrations, as per the AP report. Ukraine's military also warned that Russia had located 19 battalion tactical groups across the border in the Belgorod region of Russia. According to Ukraine, these forces are estimated to have more than 15000 soldiers, with tanks, missile batteries, and other military weapons. It is to mention here that the Victory Day Parade commemorates Nazi Germany's defeat during the second world war. Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin in his victory day speech did not announce any steps to expand the war in Ukraine.

