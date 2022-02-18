Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State at the UN Security Council, said that Russia has amassed over 150,000 forces amassed around Ukraine's borders. He said that Russia has claimed that they are withdrawing forces from borders, however, it is not seen on the ground. Blinken asserted that their information has indicated that Russia is "preparing to launch an attack against Ukraine in the coming days." Blinken stressed that the stakes of attack go far beyond Ukraine and it "is a moment of peril for the lives and safety of millions of people."

Speaking at the UNSC meeting on Ukraine, Antony Blinken said that Russia intends to "manufacture a pretext" for an attack on its neighbour. He insisted that Russia could blame Ukraine and the accusation against Ukraine could take the form of "fabricated so-called “terrorist” bombing inside Russia, the invented discovery of a mass grave or drone strikes. Blinken further stated that the Russian media has already started to spread some of these false alarms in the past few days.

Furthermore, Blinken stated that Russia in response to the "manufactured provocation" may hold emergency meetings to address the so-called crisis. Detailing Russia's attack plans, Blinken said that the attack would begin with "Russian missiles and bombs drop across Ukraine." He further added that communication would be disrupted and cyberattacks would affect Ukrainian organizations. Blinken further said that Russian tanks and soldiers will then advance on key targets and they believed that the targets include Ukraine's capital Kyiv which has a population of 2.8 million people.

"Russia plans to manufacture a pretext for its attack. This could be a violent event that Russia will blame on Ukraine, or an outrageous accusation that Russia will level against the Ukrainian Government. We don’t know exactly the form it will take. It could be a fabricated so-called “terrorist” bombing inside Russia, the invented discovery of a mass grave, a staged drone strike against civilians, or a fake even a real attack using chemical weapons," Blinken said at the UNSC meeting.

'Diplomacy is the only responsible way to resolve this crisis': Blinken

Addressing the UNSC meeting on Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken asserted that he is present at the UNSC meeting to prevent a war. Blinken said that if Russia seeks peace, they can make an announcement "with no qualification, equivocation, or deflection that Russia will not invade Ukraine. He urged Russia to state it clearly and then show it by returning their troops, planes and tanks to the barracks and sending the diplomats to the negotiating table.

Blinken underscored that diplomacy is the only way to resolve the crisis and it includes the implementation of Minsk agreements. He also mentioned that he had sent a letter to Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov proposing to hold a meeting in Europe next week.

"The Russian Government can announce today with no qualification, equivocation, or deflection that Russia will not invade Ukraine. State it clearly, sate it plainly to the world. And then demonstrate it by sending your troops, your tanks, your planes back to their barracks and hangars and sending your diplomats to the negotiating table," Antony Blinken said at the UNSC meeting.

