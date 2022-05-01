Russia Intensifies Its Naval Activity In Black Sea Amid Relentless War, Claims Ukraine

Amid the ruthless war in Eastern Europe, Ukraine has claimed that Russia has intensified its naval activity in the Black Sea. The press service of Ukraine's Operational Command further noted that the latest development in the Black Sea has increased the threat of possible missile strikes on the Ukrainian territory. "Enemy naval forces have increased their activity. After Armed Forces struck another attack on Zmiiny Island using Raptor high-speed patrol boats, the enemy tried to evacuate and replenish its remaining units on the island," the Operational Command added, as per Ukrinform.

Under its marine mammal programme, which trains marine animals to be experts in detecting hostile ships and sea mines, Russia has trained dolphins to guard the entrance of a vital Black Sea port and significant Kremlin naval sites. In sentinel-2 satellite imagery released by the US Military Institute (USNI) on April 27, militarised dolphin enclosures were discovered at the naval installation at Sevastopol port. The Russian Federation's naval forces transported at least two highly trained dolphin pens to the base in February, around the time Moscow launched a full-fledged war in Ukraine.

Dolphins trained by Russia as part of 1990s programme

According to a naval analyst, HI Sutton, the move was designed to help secure Moscow's crucial Sevastopol naval station at the southern tip of occupied Crimea, where numerous Russian warships are anchored out of missile range but vulnerable to sea assault. The dolphins were trained by Russia as part of a programme that began in the 1990s during the Soviet era. The Ukrainian military revived the Sevastopol programme in 2012, but the trained dolphins were confiscated by Russian naval forces following Moscow's takeover of Crimea. Moscow has since announced plans to expand the initiative, RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Ukraine's physical damage estimated to be around $60 Bn so far: World Bank

It is worth mentioning here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and entered its day 67th on Sunday, May 1. Meanwhile, the World Bank's President claimed that physical damage to Ukraine's buildings and infrastructure stands at roughly $60 billion (over Rs 4,500 crores) so far and continues to rise as the conflict continues. Speaking at the Ministerial Roundtable on April 22, President David Malpass stated that the World Bank Group is committed to helping Ukrainian relief, recovery, and resilience. He further claimed that the government of Ukraine and state-owned firms are facing a huge non-military fiscal imbalance and debt burden.

Image: AP