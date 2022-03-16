In the latest development from the Russian military aggression against Ukraine, the bombardment of Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, looks to be growing more 'systematic' and seems to be moving closer to the city centre, with residences, an underground station, as well as other civilian areas being targeted yesterday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in a speech that the bombardments have destroyed nearly four multi-storey buildings and have killed dozens of citizens, Sky News reported.

Further, the bombardment of Kyiv continued overnight, with clouds of smoke visible emerging over a huge residential structure in the western part of the capital on Wednesday morning. A 12-storey structure was hit by shrapnel from an artillery shell, demolishing the top level and setting fire to the construction. According to Nexta, two individuals were hurt and 35 people were evacuated. According to Ukraine's State Emergency Service, the search for casualties is still underway.

Russian soldiers are nine kilometres from the capital's centre

While Russian forces are employing long-range missiles to target Kyiv, a senior United States defence official claimed that their ground troops have made little to almost no progress throughout the war-torn nation. According to Sky News, Russian soldiers are still around nine kilometres from the capital's centre, with minimal progress since yesterday. The official also revealed that the US has detected signs that Russia believes it will require more military soldiers and supplies in Ukraine than it already has, and is exploring how to get additional resources in.

However, in addition to this, emergency services in Ukraine's eastern province of Kharkiv reported on Wednesday that nearly 500 inhabitants of the city had died since Russia invaded on February 24, as per media reports.

Explosions had occurred at a train station in Zaporizhzhia

Meanwhile, on the same day, the Kyiv Independent claimed that explosions had occurred at a train station in Zaporizhzhia. It is worth noting that this is the same location in which a nuclear power plant is situated. Anatoliy Kurtev, Secretary of the City Council of Zaporizhzhia, acknowledged the claims of explosions at the city's railway station.

Previously, heavy bombardment happened in Europe's biggest nuclear facility in Eastern Ukraine in the early hours of March 4, according to the Ukrainian authorities, resulting in massive fires at multiple structures and infrastructure. The fire in the training facility of Zaporizhzhia NPP in Energodar was doused at 06:20 a.m., according to Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The United Nations has revealed that almost three million Ukrainian nationals have been compelled to flee the war-torn country for safety in neighbouring nations since the commencement of the Russia-Ukraine war.

(Image: AP)