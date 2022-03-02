Russia Invades Ukraine: After FedEx & UPS, DHL Suspends Services In Russia And Belarus

The German logistics company Deutsche Post, DHL have said that they are suspending the delivery of goods and documents to Russia and Belarus amid the rising tensions in Ukraine due to the Russian invasion. As per a message on the company's website, the reception of parcels in both countries has been suspended until further notice.

A similar measure has been taken by the US-based United Parcel Service Inc and FedEx Corp, two of the world's largest logistics companies. They announced that they are halting delivery service to Russia and Ukraine in light of the heightened tensions in the neighbouring countries. A statement was shared online by UPS and FedEx that both inbound and outbound services have been suspended.

On Wednesday, the suspension of import deliveries of goods to Russia was also announced by the Swiss Kuehne and Nagel. Since March 1, the Swiss Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), the Danish Maersk, and the French CMA CGM, the world's largest container carriers have also stopped accepting orders for the transportation of containers to and from Russia.

Russia invades Ukraine

Russia launched a special military operation on February 24 in Ukraine. On Wednesday, Ukraine's Armed Forces claimed that they have killed over 5,840 Russian soldiers so far. They also claimed to have destroyed a large number of arms and artilleries, comprising 862 armoured vehicles, 355 automotive vehicles, 211 tanks, 85 artillery systems, 31 helicopters, 30 aircraft, three UAV operational and tactical level, and two units of Light speedboats.

Russia will not allow Ukraine to have nuclear weapons

Recently according to reports, the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov stated that Russia will not allow Ukraine to have nuclear weapons. The move comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin faces criticism from Ukraine as well as the West for keeping his strategic nuclear missiles on high alert.

After the move, in his State of the Union address, POTUS Joe Biden also threatened 'dictator' Putin with diplomatic and economic isolation for the invasion of its neighbouring country. He also talked about how the US and its allies are trying to hold Russia responsible for Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Several countries including the US, Japan, Europe, Finland and others have slapped Russia with several sanctions, trade restrictions and financial penalties.

