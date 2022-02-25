Russia Invades Ukraine: Cabinet Committee On Security Likely To Meet Again On Saturday

Amid the Russian offensive against Ukraine, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) is likely to meet on Saturday. The meeting on Saturday will be the second meeting in a span of three days, the first was held on Thursday. The marathon meetings of the key cabinet panel come amid New Delhi's efforts to evacuate Indian citizens from the battle zone.

Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal are part of the key panel.

India continues with its evacuation efforts in Russia-invaded Ukraine. Sources say that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has spoken to the Foreign Ministers of Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania regarding the safe return of Indian students. The four countries have agreed to help in the evacuation of Indian students. They will allow Indian citizens to come into their borders without visas, allow them to stay and from there help India bring back its citizens to Delhi. The government will send its airlines through these countries to bring back its citizens to India.

First batch of Indian students leave Chernivtsi for the Ukraine / Romania border

To materialize the plan, the Ministry of External Affairs has set up Camp Offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in western Ukraine. Additional Russian speaking officials have been sent to these Camp Offices. These officials are assisting Indian citizens who reach these cities and are facilitating their departure from Ukraine through adjoining border crossings.

The first batch of Indian students has already left Chernivtsi for the Ukraine / Romania border.