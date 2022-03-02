Russia Invades Ukraine: Can Russia Lose Its Seat On The UNSC Amid Putin's Aggression?

Russia on February 24 unleashed an "unprovoked" military attack on Ukraine, which has caused a devastating impact on life and property in the ex-Soviet nation. The invasion has been widely criticised by world leaders and dubbed as a severe threat to international peace and order. In response, while many Western powers have imposed sweeping sanctions against the "aggressor," many have turned to the apex body delegated to maintain world peace, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

In the wake of the Russian aggression, the UNSC met on February 25 to vote on a resolution deploring Moscow's "unjustified" and "indefensible" invasion of Ukraine, however, Russia vetoed the draft, defending its attack. Ironically, the meeting was held under the Russian presidency, which it holds under the rotational rule of the UN.

The move has been perceived by the US and its allies as an "abuse of power, and subverts the UN Charter and the international system." Subsequently, the incident also prompted calls for Russia to lose its permanent membership of the UNSC, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying Moscow "has taken the path of evil and the world should come to depriving it of its UNSC seat." Ukraine ambassador to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya also suggested that Russia should be removed from the council.

Brutal rape of Security Council by Russia is over in less than 24 hours. Presidency’ll pass to UAE. Not the end of humiliation of @UN. When Russia is at International Tribunal for war crimes true cleansing of UN is possible. Stop impunity for war crimes! https://t.co/kII3pDpHTs — Sergiy Kyslytsya (@SergiyKyslytsya) February 28, 2022

But to understand if losing Russia from the UNSC is possible or not, it is pertinent to know the formation of the UNSC.

What is P5?

The UN Charter was established in 1945 and comprises 15 members. Notably, Russia is one of the P5 members of the council besides China, France, the US, and the UK, apart from 10 non-permanent members, who are elected by the UN General Assembly (UNGA) every two years. According to the power vested by the UN Charter, Russia has the status of veto on any vote before the Council. However, it is understood that Russia's right to a permanent seat came on the grounds of improper authorisation i.e. Moscow took the seat from the defunct Soviet Union in 1991, as per The Guardian. And the UN Charter identifies USSR and not Russia as one of its permanent members, and has never been amended.

“Let’s say there that, with certainty, that according to the documents, it is still not the Russian Federation, but… the Soviet Union that is a permanent member of the Security Council (namely, this status gives the right to veto)," Ukrainian Ambassador to the UNSC said.

"However, in 1991, in an attempt to secure Russia’s nuclear and military capabilities, the UNSC decided to turn a blind eye to the organization’s violation of its charter and allow Russia to sit at the table — which, however, has not yet made its membership legal. It must also be acknowledged that until recently, this violation was tolerated by Ukraine,” he added.

📸: Original manuscript of the UN Charter (1945).



The use of force by one country against another is wrong & against the Charter.



Today’s defending Ukraine is defending the Charter: the values of the Charter must prevail: "We must never give up.” @antonioguterres @UN_PGA @UN pic.twitter.com/72ANCmz85G — Sergiy Kyslytsya (@SergiyKyslytsya) February 27, 2022

Is it possible to lose Russia from UNSC?

As Russian troops glided into its seventh day of the attack on Ukraine, the war has left over 350 civilians dead and 1,600 others injured, as per Kyslytsya. Apart from this, at least 5 lakh have been forced to displace, as per the UN High Commission of Refugees (UNHCR). Noting the harrowing impact, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesperson told reporters on March 1 that evicting Russia from the UNSC is "something we want to discuss with the UN obviously." He also added, "There are the mechanisms in place for that which are well established," adding that Johnson is yet to take a stand on it.

During the last UNSC meeting, Kyslytsya highlighted that Article 4 for the UN Charter emphasised that the UN is open to only "peace-loving" states who accept the terms of the charter. He added, Russia "did not seem" that it could comply with those terms, the Guardian quoted. In the presence of UN Chief Antonio Guterres, he also claimed that as USSR ceased to exist in 1991, Russia, being a part of those entities must have lost its legal rights to sit in the council.

“I urge all of you to do everything possible to stop the war. War criminals do not get into purgatory, Ambassador, they end up in hell!” said Kyslytsya, addressing the Russian representative.

In light of Russian veto in UNSC I addressed my request to members of the Council to adopt necessary decision to convene an emergency special UNGA session pursuant to GA resolution 377A(V) since Russia didn’t let Council act as required to maintain international peace & security pic.twitter.com/DdQNtK3tWN — Sergiy Kyslytsya (@SergiyKyslytsya) February 26, 2022

Can Russia be voted out of the UN?

However, The Conversation in a report published on February 24 suggested that there is no mechanism written into the UN Charter to remove a permanent member. Nevertheless, there is a process to remove a country from the United Nations. This would require the UNGA to vote based on the recommendation of the Security Council in presence of the five permanent members in favour of it, although this has never been done. Now, given that Russia holds the power to veto, it would be difficult that Russia would agree to its removal. But since the USSR and Russia is not technically "permanent" member, it is worth analysing if Russia's right to seat can be challenged.

The Russia-Ukraine war

Russia and Ukraine have remained mired in conflict since 2014 after Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula. The rift expanded as Russian President Putin on February ew unilaterally recognised two of Ukraine's breakaway regions. Later on Thursday, February 24, with a series of airstrikes on cities and Ukrainian military bases, followed by a ground assault that rolled forces in from several areas in the east, Putin unleashed a full-blown attack on its ex-Soviet neighbour.

[A burnt car is seen in front of a damaged City Hall building, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. IMAGE: AP]

According to Ukraine's deputy defense minister Hanna Malyar, the country's army has killed approximately 4,300 Russian troops and has destroyed over 140 Russian armoured tanks, 27 aircraft, and 26 helicopters. Lakhs of people have been forced to be internally displaced owing to rampant bombings on residential buildings in the eastern Ukraine region. A military faceoff is underway between Russian and Ukrainian Armies in Sumy, Poltava, Mariupol including heavy air attacks, missiles from sea, air and land. Over 100,000 Ukrainians have fled and many are housed in bomb shelters. Foreign nationals including Indians are being evacuated via Hungary and Romania by Centre.

[Ukrainian emergency service personnel carry a body of a victim following shelling that hit the City Hall building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. IMAGE: AP]

Meanwhile, on Sunday, both nations agreed to hold peace talks at the Ukraine-Belarus border (Gomel) as Ukraine continues to hold Kharkiv and Kyiv. Heavy sanctions have been levied on Russia's banks, diplomacy, international trade, Putin's inner circle, SWIFT banking system, cancellation of visa, exports, energy, transport by US, Australia, Germany, Taiwan, France, Germany, EU, Japan for attacking Ukraine. Similar sanctions have been levied on Belarus for aiding Russian troops. Many nations like Sweden, Germany, France, US are supplying arms to Ukraine to defend themselves.

(Image: AP)