Russia Invades Ukraine: Destruction, Displacements And Deaths As War Continues For Day 19

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has now entered the third week with Moscow moving westwards. Meanwhile, West has stepped up its sanctions on Putin government.

Turkish imam Mehmet Yuce walks down the steps after evening prayers in a mosque in Mariupol, Ukraine. As per the Turkish Embassy, 86 Turkish are sheltering in the mosque. 

Ukrainian refugees wait to board a Poland bound train in Lviv. The Russian invasion has caused the biggest migration exodus in Europe since WW2. 

A Ukrainian soldier digs a foxhole as the conflict continued for the third week. Kyiv claims to have killed over 7,000 Russian personnel since the invasion began on February 24. 

 

A Ukrainian family who fled the war waits at the train station in Przemysl, southeastern Poland. According to UN, the number of people who have fled the Ukrainian war now nears 3 million. 

A firefighter pulls a water hose to douse fire at food storage outside Kyiv which was destroyed by a Russian Airstrike. 

Displaced Ukrainians on a Poland bound train bid farewell to their families in Lviv. 

Ukrainian soldiers take cover from incoming artillery fire in Irpin. As Russian troops continue to strike Irpin, Ukrainian authorities reported that US journalist Brent Renaud was killed. 

A woman with her belongings and food sits on a chair in an improvised shelter in a subway. The picture shot in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv also features a train passing by. 

A mother, who fled the Ukrainian war, reads a storybook to her daughter in a refugee centre in Korczowa, Poland. The EU country has become one of the main refugee shelters.

Two protestors hold a sign during a demonstration in front of a building housing Russian diplomats in the Polish capital of Warsaw. Anti-War protests have erupted across Europe. 

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

