Russia Invades Ukraine: Destruction, Displacements And Deaths As War Continues For Day 19

Turkish imam Mehmet Yuce walks down the steps after evening prayers in a mosque in Mariupol, Ukraine. As per the Turkish Embassy, 86 Turkish are sheltering in the mosque.
Ukrainian refugees wait to board a Poland bound train in Lviv. The Russian invasion has caused the biggest migration exodus in Europe since WW2.
A Ukrainian soldier digs a foxhole as the conflict continued for the third week. Kyiv claims to have killed over 7,000 Russian personnel since the invasion began on February 24.
A Ukrainian family who fled the war waits at the train station in Przemysl, southeastern Poland. According to UN, the number of people who have fled the Ukrainian war now nears 3 million.
A firefighter pulls a water hose to douse fire at food storage outside Kyiv which was destroyed by a Russian Airstrike.
Ukrainian soldiers take cover from incoming artillery fire in Irpin. As Russian troops continue to strike Irpin, Ukrainian authorities reported that US journalist Brent Renaud was killed.
A woman with her belongings and food sits on a chair in an improvised shelter in a subway. The picture shot in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv also features a train passing by.
A mother, who fled the Ukrainian war, reads a storybook to her daughter in a refugee centre in Korczowa, Poland. The EU country has become one of the main refugee shelters.
