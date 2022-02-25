Russia Invades Ukraine: Hema Malini Says 'world Leaders Want PM Modi To Step In, Stop War'

BJP MP and actor Hema Malini, on Friday, said that everybody wants Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the Russia-Ukraine war as the world looks up to his leadership. The BJP MP was addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia. As Hema referred to the ongoing Russia and Ukraine war, she stated that a new India has been born in the last seven years under the leadership of PM Modi, thus, UP must participate in the building of this new India.

In the video, the actor-turned-politician can be seen saying, "Even now in the Ukraine Russia war, he is taking part to stop the crisis and everyone is pleading our Modi ji. He is regarded as a big world leader. It is a matter of pride."

She further said, "Support the BJP for the prosperity of the future generations and do not fall prey to the SP, the BSP and the Congress. The Akhilesh (Yadav) government had tarnished the image of Uttar Pradesh internationally through its goonda raj. People living abroad were hesitant to come to Uttar Pradesh."

On Thursday, PM Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and appealed for an immediate cessation of violence. The PMO in a statement said, "President Putin briefed Prime Minister about the recent developments regarding Ukraine. Prime Minister reiterated his long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue. Prime Minister appealed for an immediate cessation of violence, and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue."

On February 24, Ukraine's ambassador to India Igor Polikha sought PM Modi's intervention as the situation in Ukraine escalated. He said that if PM Modi talks to Putin, he would at least think over it.

Russia Invades Ukraine

Russia resumed its attack on Ukraine early Friday, one day after invading the country by land, sea, and air, murdering over 100 Ukrainian soldiers and civilians and igniting a tense confrontation near the extremely deadly Chernobyl nuclear reactor, which melted down in 1986.

The Russian military began its attack before sunrise on Thursday, Day 1 of the first major land war in Europe in decades, with the terrifying thud of artillery strikes on airports and military installations across Ukraine. Russian special forces and airborne troops were pressing into the outskirts of Kyiv by the end of Thursday. While Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, and his generals' final purpose remained unknown.

Image: AP/PTI/ANI