Russia Invades Ukraine: Moscow's Attack On TV Tower In Rivne Kills 19, Injures 9

At least 19 people died and others were injured when Russian forces hit a television tower outside the western Ukrainian city of Rivne, local authorities said on Tuesday. Taking to Telegram, the head of the regional administration Vitaliy Koval said that work was underway to free survivors trapped under the rubble in the village of Antopil. Koval informed that two rockets hit the building early Monday morning. He said that dozens of rescuers were at the scene and posted photos.

“There might be more victims, as the rescuers are still working at the scene. The strike happened on March 14 in Rivne, a regional capital in northwestern Ukraine,” Vitaliy Koval said.

It is to mention that Rivne is only about 100 miles from the border of NATO member Poland. Russia has repeatedly insisted that it doesn’t target civilians, however, its forces have intensified their attacks on urban areas since Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February 24. On Monday, a Russian airstrike on a residential building in Ukraine’s capital city even killed at least one person and wounded several others.

Russia ‘could buckle in 10 days’

Meanwhile, UK and US defence experts have claimed that Vladimir Putin could only have ten days to win the war in Ukraine before the Russian forces buckle. According to Daily Mail, a senior UK defence source and the former commander of US forces have said that the “game” could be soon up for Russia. “Ukraine has Russia on the run,” they said.