Russia Invades Ukraine: Oil Depot In Belgorod Comes Under Russian Shelling

Amid continuous Russian shelling in Ukraine, a video has emerged where an oil depot in Belgorod can be seen coming under Russian shelling. In the visuals, one can see the airstrike resulted in a massive fire and heavy black fog can be seen coming out of the depot. There is an information war also going on between the two neighbouring countries. Russia has been releasing videos showing power while Ukraine has been sharing videos where they can be seen showing resistance to the Russian attacks.

This attack also comes on the day when Ukraine claimed that the invading Russian forces are 'trying to concentrate' its missile systems in the southeastern part of Belarus for the possible utilization of it during their war against Ukraine. Notably, these statements came after Russia has recently claimed to de-escalate in the area of Kyiv and Chernihiv. During her televised remarks earlier on Thursday, Hanna Maliar stated, “The enemy is not abandoning its plans to completely capture the Donetsk and Luhansk regions."

Latest details on Russia-Ukraine war

On Friday, Ukraine's ambassador to Japan, Sergiy Korsunsky, stated on Friday that the war-torn nation would be able to better safeguard its skies from hostile forces as it is to obtain "super modern" military equipment from the United States and the United Kingdom. According to Sky News, Korsunsky said during a press conference, "They still have superiority in the air force, in aeroplanes and missiles, and we expect to begin to receive super-modern equipment from the United States and Britain to protect our skies and our cities.”

Additionally, the United Kingdom's Prime Minister had announced to unveil a significant new package of aid for Ukraine while also asking the international community to stand up against injustice. Several media reports suggested UK PM Boris Johnson had pledged during NATO and G7 leaders' talks in Brussels to provide 6,000 additional defensive missiles and £25 million in economic support for Ukraine's military troops.