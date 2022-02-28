Russia Invades Ukraine: Over 360,000 Citizens Have Fled War In Ukraine, Says UNHCR

Amid the intensified tensions in Ukraine, the United Nations (UN) refugee agency UNHCR informed that nearly 3,68,000 individuals have escaped their homes in Ukraine, with over 4.5 million more expected to flee if the violence continues. According to Ukrainian officials, approximately ten of thousands of people are on the move within the nation.

According to Sputnik, more than 156,000 residents of Ukraine have entered Poland since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the Polish Border Guard said on Sunday. Moreover, the UNHCR data revealed that several are entering through one of nine border locations with Romania, or into other neighbouring nations like Hungary, Slovakia, or Moldova.

'People are waiting up to 40 hours at the border crossing to Poland'

To avoid the war in Kyiv, people walked throughout the nights for several miles, whereas others escaped by train, automobile, or even bus, forming kilometer-long lineups at border crossings with the neighbouring nations. Some even crossed the border into Belarus. Chris Melzer, the UN agency's spokesperson, claimed there were 14 kilometer long lines and 40-hour waiting periods at the Poland-Ukraine border, Euro News reported.

Furthermore, women, children, and the elderly made up the majority of individuals that arrived at the crossing points. According to The Guardian, people were seen to be carrying rucksacks, plastic bags, as well as suitcases, while moving with the youngsters and along with their pets. In addition to this, the hold-ups were attributed to the large number of people attempting to flee, where officials were ordered to halt males between the ages of 18 and 60 from fleeing.

Meanwhile, thousands of inhabitants of the host nations have rushed to give blankets, water, food, chocolate, as well as coffee as part of the emergency shelters being built along with the border areas. Local volunteer groups also provided clean diapers for newborns and medications. According to The Guardian, some have even set up field kitchens and have been serving goulash bowls, whereas others hold up written signs providing lodging and transportation.

352 Ukrainian citizens killed in Russian invasion

Apart from this, as per Ukraine's Interior Ministry on Monday, at least 352 Ukrainian citizens have lost their lived in the Russian invasion, which included14 children, while 1,684 people, comprising 116 children, have suffered injuries. The Ukrainian ministry's statement on Sunday included no details regarding the number of deaths among the nation's military forces fighting Russian forces.