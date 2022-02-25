Russia Invades Ukraine: Russian Forces Launched Major Assault On Ukraine From Three Sides

Amid months of fear and speculation of Russian invasion of Ukraine, Moscow finally announced a full-fledged war against Kyiv on Thursday. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" which he said has been taken in order to safeguard the people of Donbass region. Except for his Thursday admission, he had denied the US intelligence reports and other international agencies about a possible invasion for umpteen number of times. He alleged the democratically elected government had been responsible for eight years of genocide in the disputed areas of Ukraine. However, Putin's US counterpart Joe Biden alleged that "today's war wasn't the result of a single day. Mr Putin has been preparing for this war for a long time."

A report by NBC News had claimed that the Russian troops surrounded Ukraine from three sides using its Army, Airforce and Navy. As per the media reports, at least tens of thousands of troops, weapons systems and other forces were conducting joint exercises near the Ukrainian border. Earlier, apart from assembling near the Ukrainian border, Russian warships had also arrived in the Black Sea for naval drills, a move that Kyiv had labelled part of a "hybrid war." At that time, Putin had refuted all claims and labelled it as "routine exercise". However, with recent action from Russia, it was quite clear that Moscow had planned to attack Ukraine from three sides. On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asserted almost two lakh Russian troops and thousands of combat vehicles massed on Ukraine's borders ahead of the invasion.

57 Ukrainians killed in the Russian invasion

According to a report by BBC, Russia first smashed Ukraine's military infrastructure and border guard units. Subsequently, the report was also confirmed by Ukrainian forces. They said Russian military vehicles had crossed the border near Kharkiv in the north, Luhansk in the east, Russian-annexed Crimea in the south and from Belarus too. Later, in the rarest scenes, Russian tanks were seen running on the outskirts of Kharkiv -- a city that accommodates more than 1.4 million people. Russian troops also reportedly landed by sea at Ukraine's major port cities of Odessa on the Black Sea and Mariupol on the internal Sea of Azov, as per BBC report.

On Thursday, Ukraine’s Health Minister Viktor Lyashko informed that at least 57 Ukrainians have been killed in the Russian invasion, and 169 more were wounded. Lyashko also said that Ukraine’s authorities are repurposing the country’s health care facilities to make room for those who need medical assistance because of the hostilities.

(Image: AP)