Russia Invades Ukraine: UN Frees $20 Mn For Urgent Humanitarian Relief In War-hit Kyiv

Repeating his appeal for Russia to stop its invasion of Ukraine, the UN Secretary-General Antonio on Thursday announced that the world body was freeing up $20 million for urgent humanitarian needs in the country. "The UN is scaling up our humanitarian operations in and around Ukraine. We are committed to staying and delivering, to support people in Ukraine in their time of need. We are providing lifesaving humanitarian relief to the most vulnerable, regardless of who or where they are," said Guterres at the UN Headquarters. The UN further said it was relocating some of its roughly 1,500 staffers in Ukraine.

“Stop the military operation. Bring the troops back to Russia,” he added, calling the Russian offensive wrong and unacceptable, but not irreversible. “It's not too late to save this generation from the scourge of war,” the UN chief said.

Responding to Russian forces deadly attacks on Ukraine, the West slapped 'severe' sanctions on Moscow. Russian missiles and shelling rained down on Ukrainian cities, forcing civilians to shelter on metro systems, with 100,000 people displaced.

Earlier in the day, Moscow seized Chernobyl, the site of a nuclear disaster in 1986 and where a decommissioned nuclear power plant and exclusion zone remain. Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials say Friday will be "the worst day" of the Russian attack, as they expect airstrikes, landings, penetrations, and encircling.

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: Zelinskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed that 137 civilians and military personnel have already been killed in the attacks and strikes. He called them "heroes" in a video address released early Friday. He also informed that hundreds more have been wounded.

“Today I asked the 27 leaders of Europe whether Ukraine will be in NATO, I asked directly. Everyone is afraid, does not answer. And we are not afraid, we are not afraid of anything,” said Zelinskyy, adding that Ukraine was 'left alone' to fight Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the assault is meant to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine, where pro-Russian separatists have been fighting the government for nearly eight years.