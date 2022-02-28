Russia Invades Ukraine: US Cuts Off Russian Central Bank, Sanctions State Investment Fund

The United States cuts off Russian central bank, sanctions state investment fund, in hard-hitting retaliation for Ukraine invasion. Taking to Twitter, The White House posted a statement announcing that the country along with its allies and partners are preventing Russian President Vladimir Putin from 'accessing his war chest to cushion the blow of their sanctions and fund his invasion of Ukraine'.

The statement reads, "This action effectively immobilizes any assets of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation held in the United States or by U.S. persons, wherever located. In addition, as directed by President Biden last week, OFAC sanctioned a key Russian sovereign wealth fund, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), with exposure to the United States financial system and its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kirill Dmitriev – a known Putin ally.

This decision comes a few days after US President Joe Biden announced that the country will impose a variety of economic sanctions targeting Russia's state-owned banks, high-end technology imports as well a number of wealthy elites and members of Putin's inner circle. The United Kingdom and the European Union had announced similar sanctions earlier.

Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine start

Furthermore, peace talks between Russia and Ukraine have started in Belarus. The war-raged country has demanded an immediate ceasefire and troops withdrawal, several reports have claimed. Recently, Ukraine President Zelenskyy has announced the creation of a new unit named 'International Legion' with foreign fighters. In a tweet, Hanna Maliar, the Deputy Minister of Defence said, "President Zelenskyy announced the creation of a new unit named "International Legion". We already have thousands of requests from foreigners, who want to join the resistance to the 🇷🇺 occupiers and protect the world security from Putin regime."

“President Zelenskyy announced creation of a new unit named "International Legion".We already have thousands requests from foreigners, who want to join the resistance to the 🇷🇺 occupiers and protect the world security from Putin regime"-Hanna Maliar - Deputy Minister of Defence — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) February 28, 2022

