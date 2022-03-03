Russia Invades Ukraine: WTO Expresses Concern About Casualties, Trade Implications Of War

The World Trade Organization (WTO) on Wednesday expressed concern over the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and called for a peaceful and quick resolution. In a statement, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said that she is “deeply saddened” by the continued suffering and loss of life in Ukraine. She stated that the WTO is also concerned about the trade implications of the conflict, especially trade in agriculture and food products and the rise in energy prices and their effects on the impacted populations.

“At the WTO, we have watched this tragedy in Ukraine unfold with disbelief and the hope that it would have been peacefully resolved. However, this is now the 7th day and we are deeply saddened by the continued suffering and loss of life. We pray that there will be a peaceful and quick resolution," Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said.

"We are also concerned about the trade implications of the conflict, especially trade in agriculture and food products and the rise in energy prices and their effects on the impacted population," she added.

Previously, Okonjo-Iweala had even warned against the “economic impacts” of the war in Ukraine, saying that it would hurt consumers around the world. Speaking at a virtual event with IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva, the WTO Director-General noted that Ukraine “is one of the largest wheat exporters of the world”. She said that there is going to be a “big impact” with respect to wheat prices and prices of bread for ordinary people.

Russia-Ukraine war

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention here that Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues after the country invaded on February 24 with forces moving from the north, south and east. Notably, this is the first major land conflict in Europe in decades. According to the UN refugee agency, fighting in Ukraine has so far pushed more than 600,000 people across the country’s borders.

Ukraine’s armed forces, which is significantly smaller than Russia, has repeatedly posted about the damage to residential buildings and civilian casualties as the enemy troops continue to attack. The former Soviet nation has refused to give in to massive Russian forces and instead has mobilised all citizens to fight for the nation. Russia, on the other hand, has stated that its troops are “not carrying out strikes on civilians”. Meanwhile, amid such escalating tensions, the second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine has been postponed to Thursday as the Ukrainian delegation is yet to arrive for negotiations.

(Image: AP)

