Russia Is Compiling List Of School Children To Conscript Them Into Army, Claims Ukraine

Officials in the Russian-occupied Donbas region of Ukraine have begun compiling lists of school children to be conscripted into the Russian army once they come of age, according to a report from the Ukrainian National Resistance Center, as per Newsweek. The center claims that "Ukrainian children born in 2005-2006 in the temporarily occupied territories must register for 'compulsory military registration'," with admission onto the so-called registry taking place in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts.

As per the report, the center claims that Russian occupiers are forming lists of those who can be mobilized immediately after graduation from school, starting with those who come of age in 2023. The National Resistance Center has called on parents of school children in the region to take their children "to a safe area whenever possible". This revelation comes after an unnamed guest on Russian state TV recently suggested that school children should be trained to fight in case they need to go to war.

Controversial discourse in Russian media

An excerpt from Russia's 60 Minutes program was shared on Twitter by Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs. The guest, wearing a military uniform and appearing to speak from the town of Popasna in the Donbas region, reportedly stated, "We have to prepare our population in schools and everywhere else for the fact that we will all have to stand in the same line in case of such events. That is, we don't have to look around thinking we are going to say something scary." He went on to say, "This is World War III. We have to be ready for it".

This revelation follows reports from the National Resistance Center that Russia has planned a wave of mobilization in regions it partially occupies in Ukraine. On January 2, the center stated that despite previous announcements, the Kremlin has not stopped the partial mobilization that was called by Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 21. The center claims that "the enemy is not stopping 'partial mobilization', which is actually large-scale. At the beginning of 2023, the enemy is planning a new wave [of mobilization], which will concern residents in the temporarily occupied south". These reports of a planned mobilization of school children in the Russian-occupied Donbas region, along with statements from Russian state TV and the National Resistance Center's claims of a planned wave of mobilization in the region, raise concerns about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.