Russia Is Creating A 'satellite System' To Increase The Efficiency Of Its Troops Amid War

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has announced the creation of an all-weather Remote Sensing Satellite System, as per a report from RIA Novosti, which is a Russian news agency. The goal is to improve the efficiency of Russian troops in Ukraine. "We will consider the issue of re-equipping the orbital grouping of military spacecraft. As part of solving this problem, a satellite system for all-weather remote sensing of the Earth is being developed and created," he said.

"The obtained data will contribute to improving the effectiveness of the use of troops," he added, according to a report from Ukrainska Pravda. This development comes at a time when Russian troops are getting ready for a new offensive on Ukraine. The Russia-Ukraine war has nearly completed a year and due to the arrival of spring, the intensity of the war is reportedly going up. In the initial days of the invasion, when Ukrainians successfully defended Kyiv from Russia's invasion, they relied on satellite imagery to track the movement of Russian troops, monitor their supply lines.

Importance of satellites in modern warfare

A report from the Wall Street Journal laid out how the Starlink satellites of SpaceX played an important role in giving an edge to the Ukrainian army. The report stated that compared to Ukrainian troops, the Russian troops were operating with a blindfold, as they had very little intelligence about Ukraine's troop movements. Satellites increasingly play an important role in modern warfare.

One of the primary ways that satellites contribute to modern warfare is through their ability to provide real-time intelligence and situational awareness. Satellites equipped with advanced sensors, such as synthetic aperture radar or electro-optical cameras, can capture high-resolution images of the battlefield, providing military commanders with real-time information about enemy movements and locations. This intelligence can be used to inform decision making, plan operations, and track enemy forces.

Another important role that satellites play in modern warfare is in the area of communications. Satellites provide a secure, high-capacity communication infrastructure that enables military forces to stay connected even in remote and hostile environments. This includes communication capabilities such as voice, video, and data transmission, which are critical for supporting the coordination of military operations and maintaining command and control. In addition, satellites provide the ability to deploy and maintain communication capabilities in areas where traditional terrestrial infrastructure may not be available.

Satellites also play a critical role in navigation and positioning. The Global Positioning System (GPS) is a key example of how satellites can be used to support military operations. GPS provides accurate and reliable positioning information, allowing military forces to navigate, track their movements, and target enemy forces with precision. This can significantly enhance the effectiveness of military operations, enabling forces to operate with greater speed and accuracy.