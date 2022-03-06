Russia Is Targeting Populated Cities In Ukraine, Claims UK's Defence Ministry

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its eleventh day on March 6, Sunday, the UK's Ministry of Defence in its latest intelligence update has reported that the scale and strength of Ukrainian resistance have left Russia surprised as civilians have also joined in and are revolting massively against the Russian troops. As per the updates given by the Ministry of Defence in a Twitter briefing, it said that Russia being shocked over Ukraine's strength is now responding by targeting the populated areas.

"It has responded by targeting populated areas in multiple locations, including Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Mariupol. This is likely to represent an effort to break Ukrainian morale. Russia has previously used similar tactics in Chechnya in 1999 and Syria in 2016, employing both air and ground-based munitions", it said.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 06 March 2022



Apart from that, the Ministry also added that the Russian supply lines reportedly continue to be targeted, slowing the rate of advance of their ground forces. It said there is a realistic possibility of Russia now attempting to conceal fuel trucks as regular support trucks to minimise losses.

This came at a time when the Russians have on Saturday announced about opening humanitarian corridors for allowing the civilians to leave the cities and further to allow evacuation in Mariupol and Volnovakha. However, shelling continued resulting in more deaths and injuries.

Ukraine seeks more planes for fighting Russia

In the meantime, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been making "desperate" appeals to US senators for sending more planes to Ukraine for fighting against Russia. During his call with the senators, he also called for a no-fly zone followed by lethal aid, a ban on Russian oil, and further on suspending Visa and Mastercard in Russia.

Notably, as the Russia-Ukraine war continues to rage on its 11th day, Russia’s military forces are making all the attempts to inch closer to major parts of the country including Kyiv, Odesa, and Kharkiv. There have been continuous fierce attacks and counterattacks outside the cities as Ukrainian forces battle to keep Russia from invading. On the other hand, the 60-km long Russian convoy outside Kyiv has also remained a centre of tension as Ukraine prepares for a large-scale battle.

