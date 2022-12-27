Russia Issues Ultimatum To Ukraine To Accept Demilitarization Proposal Or 'Army Will...'

Russia has left Ukraine with two options when it comes to demilitarizing and denazifying lands controlled by the Kyiv regime- either accept Moscow’s proposals amicably or be left at the mercy of the Russian armed forces. In a conversation with TASS, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Ukraine is “well aware of our proposals on the demilitarization and denazification of the [Kyiv] regime’s controlled territories, the elimination of threats to Russia’s security that come from there and it includes our new territories [Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions].”

Issuing a blatant warning to Ukraine, the minister said: "There is a little left to do - to accept these proposals in an amicable way. Otherwise, the Russian Army will deal with this issue.” When questioned about the possibility of an end to the ongoing war, Lavrov said that it lies completely in the hands of Ukraine and its backer, the United States.

"As for the possible continuance of the conflict, then the ball is on the court’s side of the [Kyiv] regime and Washington, which stands behind it. They can put an end at any time to this senseless resistance," the Russian foreign minister said, adding that it is "objectively impossible" to maintain "a normal conversation with the Biden administration."

A brief history of the four disputed Ukrainian territories

The Ukrainian territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia have been at the center of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. The dispute dates back to February 21, 2022, three days before the war broke out. On that day, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that Moscow was recognising the sovereignty of the regions in accordance with the DPR and LPR constitutions.

Fast forward to September, the regions held a referendum, in which voters favored joining Russia. On September 30, Putin, along with the heads of the regions, signed treaties for the annexation of the Ukraine-controlled lands. The treaties were subsequently ratified by both the houses of the Russian Parliament -- the State Duma and the Federal Council.