Russia Jails Anti-Putin Telegram Blogger For 8 Years Over 'spreading Misinformation'

The Timiryazevsky District Court in Moscow on Tuesday, March 7, sentenced the creator of the Protest MGU telegram channel -- Dmitry Ivanov to eight and a half years in a penal colony. Dmitry Ivanov has been convicted of spreading misinformation about the army. Notably, shortly after beginning its invasion of Ukraine a little over a year ago, Russia enacted extensive wartime censorship rules. Since then, the law has been utilised to silence critics in all spheres of society.

The 23-year-old was reportedly tried under a section of law about military fakes for posts about Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities. The former mathematics student faced prosecution over 11 posts. His posts also reported Russia's shelling of the port city of Mariupol and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Other include prominent opposition politicians such as Ilya Yashin, who is serving an 8 1/2 prison term and Vladimir Kara-Murza, who is in jail awaiting trial, were also charged with spreading false information about the military.

Who is Dmitry Invanov?

At the time of his arrest in April last year, Ivanov was a student at Lomonosov Moscow State University, one of Russia’s top universities also known as the MSU. He ran a popular Telegram channel called Protest MSU which was launched in 2018 to cover student protests against the construction next to the university’s main building of a fan zone for the Russia-hosted World Cup soccer tournament.

Initially, the 23-year-old was jailed for 10 days on the charge of organising an unauthorized rally. Authorities jailed him again on the same charge for 25 days, and then he was arrested over the social media posts.

While in custody, the student missed his final exams and failed to submit his final dissertation and as a result, he was expelled from the university.

Ivanov rejects charges against him

During Ivanov’s trial, the court approved a defense request to subpoena Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov and Russia’s ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya.

Later, Ivanov's lawyers argued that since the authorities had used the officials' statements to prove that Ivanov’s social media posts contained false information, they should be deposed in court. In his final address to the court, Ivanov rejected the charges against him as “looking absurd” and said the crime he was prosecuted for “shouldn’t exist at all.”

“The investigation, in trying to accuse me of spreading fakes, has built one big fake (itself). Literally, the entire indictment, from the first to the very last word, contradicts the reality,” Ivanov said.