Russia Justifies Targetting Civilian Areas; Claims Ukraine Using Apartments To Attack

In a massive claim on Monday, Russian media released a video from Volnovakha, claiming that this is a period marked by the outbreak of fighting. Justifying their attacks in civilian areas, Russia has claimed that Ukrainians are attacking Volnovakha from residential areas. The video shows Ukrainian tanks, sheltering between residential apartment buildings, from where they were firing.

In the video released by Russian media, a Ukrainian tank can be seen coming from behind the apartment blocks as it continues firing. In retaliation, the Donetsk People's Republic army tanks open fire destroying it with a single shot. Going by the visuals, Russia claimed that the shelling in civilian areas has taken place because Ukrainian forces have fired from residential areas.

Speaking on the same, India's defence expert Major General PK Sehgal (Retd) said, "Both the warring sides have been using misinformation as a weapon of war. Russians are attacking residential areas, schools, hospitals, temples, mosques and all the places where they should not. Now, they are claiming they are doing so because they are being fired upon from residential areas. Ukrainians will not surrender. The more Russians commit atrocities, the more they will have the will to show resistance against this monster. Russians are only unnaturally trying to justify their attacks. It is absolutely unethical."

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proved himself as a capable leader and his popularity has been increasing with each passing day. Whereas Russian President Vladimir Putin's popularity has been decreasing. They say, 'Everything is fair in love and war, but if you win the war, nobody will hold against you but once you lose the war, everything will go away," he added.

Zelenskyy says 'impossible to make Russia give up the territory completely'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has revealed he offered the defenders of Mariupol the option to retreat, but they declined. They refused to abandon their dead or wounded, said Zelenskyy in an interview with independent Russian journalists on Sunday. Zelenskyy also reportedly said that Ukraine was ready for compromise on the eastern Donbass region, which has been partially controlled by Russia-backed separatists since 2014.

"It's impossible to make Russia give up the territory completely," he admitted. Zelenskyy's latest remarks come as Ukraine and Russia said ceasefire negotiations would resume on Tuesday. Earlier talks have failed to make progress on ending the war, which has claimed the lives of thousands of people and has rendered over ten million Ukrainians homeless.