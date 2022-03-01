Amid ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defence justified the war and accused Ukrainian military and nationalist units of the Ukrainian National Guard of destroying the peace in the disputed regions-- Donetsk and Lugansk. According to Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov, the timeline of war had not started on February 24 and added it had already started around eight years ago. As per Konashenkov, the special military operation started on Thursday aimed to bring peace and tranquillity to the disputed regions. He accused Ukrainian forces of killing more than 14,000 people living in the Donbass region. Konashenkov reiterated that the special military operation was planned in order to stop the brutality of Ukrainian forces in the disputed regions.

"Hostilities by the regime in Kyiv and the systematic extermination of the inhabitants of the Donbass went on for eight years. In the course of this war, over 14,000 people, including hundreds of children, were killed. This had to be stopped. It was necessary to put an end to the endless threats from the regime in Kyiv against Russia. And Russia will do so," news agency Sputnik quoted Konashenkov as saying during a presser on Monday. Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin had signed a decree recognizing the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk-- just two days before the war had begun. It is pertinent to mention here that Putin decided on the matter of recognition despite West's repetitive warnings and speculations that Moscow could use as a pretext for an attack on Kyiv. Until the war started on February 24, Putin had reiterated that he had no intention to harm Ukraine.

"Several Ukrainian soldiers surrendered"

Further, the Russian defence spokesman affirmed all settlements which have come under the control of the Russian military are continuing life as normal. The ministry has also claimed that several Ukrainian forces have surrendered in front of the Russian troops and added Moscow promised them to return home to their families. It is pertinent to mention here that the battle between Ukraine's government and the breakaway Donetsk and, Lugansk Republics is not new. It has been going on since 2014. In a bid to control the violence in the Donbas region, an accord called the Minsk agreement was signed in February 2015. The deal came after tough negotiations among leaders of France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine — the Normandy group. However, the agreement did not exhibit the desired result, and, it is visible only in the papers.

Image: Twitter/@MajorGeneralIg1