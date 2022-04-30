Russia Killed Twice As Many Civilians As Nazis Did During WWII In Mariupol: Ukraine

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues unabated with no signs of cessation anywhere in sight, Mariupol city council claimed that the Russian forces have so far killed twice as many people as the Nazis did in the two years of occupation of the city during World War II. Furthermore, the invaders have also unlawfully deported as many Mariupol residents as Hitler's troops, the city council disclosed. "In two years, the Nazis killed 10,000 civilians in Mariupol. And the Russian occupiers have already killed more than 20,000 civilians in just two months. More than 40,000 people have also been forcibly deported," Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko stated on the official Telegram Channel.

Meanwhile, the United Nations continues its attempts to organise the civilian evacuation from the wreckage of Mariupol, a southern port city that Russia has sought to conquer ever since the onset of its invasion. Mayor Boichenko stated that residents are "begging to be saved" from a steel plant that has become Mariupol's last defence position. An estimated 2,000 fighters and 1,000 civilians are reported to be holed up in the plant, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

Ukraine accuses Russia of obstructing evacuation efforts in Mariupol

It is pertinent to mention here that Russia has often been accused by Ukrainian officials of obstructing evacuation attempts from Mariupol by bombarding areas where evacuation vehicles would pass. While speaking to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that the city had been "liberated" and that no military activities were taking place there. The Kremlin mentioned in a statement that the Kyiv authorities should accept political responsibility for the Ukrainian servicemen and militants of nationalist battalions stranded in the Azovstal plant's complex and compel them to lay down their arms.

Ukrainian women call for evacuation of soldiers from Mariupol steel plant

Meanwhile, two Ukrainian women whose husbands are protecting the besieged steel plant in Mariupol have demanded that any civilian evacuation should include soldiers as well. They are concerned that if the troops are left behind and captured by Russian forces, they would be tortured and killed. "The lives of soldiers matter too. We can’t only talk about civilians. We are hoping that we can rescue soldiers too, not only dead, not only injured, but all of them," said Yuliia Fedusiuk, the wife of Arseniy Fedusiuk, a member of the Azov Regiment in Mariupol, The AP reported.

Image: AP