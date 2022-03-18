The Ukrainian Armed Forces have claimed that the Russian Armed Forces are conducting covert mobilisation, attracting so-called "volunteers," conscripts and cadets, as well as Syrian mercenaries. The reason for this, according to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, is that the Russians have significantly depleted their human resources.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces said, "Due to the fact that the occupiers have significantly exhausted human resources (irreversible and sanitary losses caused by units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, cases of self-mutilation, in order to evade hostilities and psychogenic losses), the command of the armed forces of the russian federation is forced to extreme measures in matters of staffing. They are conducting covert mobilization, attracting so-called "volunteers", conscripts and cadets, as well as mercenaries from the Syrian Arab Republic."

Furthermore, the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a Facebook post that Russia's soldiers are attempting to project a nice image by delivering food to civilians in some occupied regions. Simultaneously, they are actively looking for and detaining pro-Ukrainian activists, civil servants, members of the Anti-Terrorist Operation/Joint Forces Operation and their families, as well as anyone else who may be resisting them.

Russia Ukraine war

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict entered its fourth week, the United States expressed concern that China would provide military equipment to Moscow. According to US media, US President Joe Biden is expected to call Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday evening and warn Beijing that supporting Russia's military operations in Ukraine will cost it dearly.

Moreover, according to media reports, at least three explosions were heard in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Friday morning, with the local mayor claiming that Russian missiles hit an area near the airport. The death toll has risen as a result of Russian shelling, with one of the most recent victims being a US citizen who had stayed in Ukraine to be with his Ukrainian spouse.

Image: AP