Russia Labels Finland's NATO Membership Bid 'a Threat', Warns Of Direct Clash With NATO

The Kremlin on May 12 warned that Finland’s latest bid to join North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), a defensive Alliance, is a threat to Russia’s security. Such an expansion of the military alliance “will not enhance stability and security in Europe or the rest of the world,” warned Kremlin on May 12. Russia "is prepared to give the most decisive response to any side which tries to get involved in Ukraine and hinder the special military operation,” it said, responding to its neighbouring nation’s recent move of applying for NATO membership.

Finland's NATO bid 'regrettable & definitely a threat to Russia': Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indirectly warned of a war with the Allied countries, stressing that “everyone wants to avoid a direct clash between NATO and Russia.” He labelled Finland’s recent provocations as “regrettable and definitely a threat to Russia “ adding that there’s a reason for a symmetrical response” from Moscow should Finland join West’s military Alliance that would bring troops and weaponry to its doorstep.

"We have repeatedly said that the expansion of NATO and the approach of the alliance's military infrastructure to our borders does not make the world, and most importantly, our Eurasian continent, more stable and secure. This is unambiguous," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a statement published by Russia's Foreign Ministry.

When asked by a reporter on May 12 whether Finland's entry into NATO is a threat to Russia, Peskov assertively responded, saying "Absolutely," and added that Moscow will be pushed to explore "a variety of options to be considered and analysed."

Russia’s President had warned the two neutral states of Finland and Sweden against joining NATO owing to the "military and political repercussions.” Both Finland's president Sauli Niinisto and prime minister Sanna Marin told a presser on May 12 that they will apply to join NATO "without delay". Both Finland and Sweden have said in a joint statement that they are seeking to expedite their membership in the Alliance arguing that it will strengthen their security. Finland, that has fought two wars with the Soviet Union, had exchanged a pledge to remain neutral during the Cold War era to keep its independence. But since the 2014 Russian annexation of Crimea, both the nations have stepped up cooperation with the post Cold war military alliance NATO.

Russia’s Deputy Head of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday, May 12, also warned that the West’s rampant supply of arms and weaponry to Ukraine is exacerbating the conflict with NATO. This could escalate into a nuclear war, warned Medvedev, adding that it would be a "catastrophic scenario for everyone."

"The pumping of weapons by NATO countries into Ukraine, the training of its troops to use Western equipment, the dispatch of mercenaries and the conduct of exercises by the countries of the alliance near our borders increase the likelihood of a direct and open conflict between NATO and Russia instead of a ‘war by proxy’ they are waging,’ said Russia’s Deputy Head of the Security Council.

“Such a conflict always has the risk of turning into a full-fledged nuclear war. This would be a catastrophic scenario for everyone,” Medvedev warned.

