Russia Lacks Sufficient Arsenals As Ukraine Prepares For Counteroffensive: UK

As Ukrainian armed forces prepare to launch the spring counteroffensive against the Russian troops, UK's Defense Ministry claimed in its intelligence update that Russia's invading forces do not have “enough munitions to achieve success". British defence Secretary Ben Wallace and other defense officials had also reiterated previously that Moscow lacks “munitions and manoeuvre units” to be successful. Monday's intelligence came as Russia's President Vladimir Putin sacked his top logistics general last week due to what is being speculated the military setbacks in the Kremlin-held regions of eastern and southern Ukraine.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 02 May 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/Wq5tftQ8l1



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/seC8SHUTps May 2, 2023

“On 27 April 2023, Russian military-linked social media claimed that Russia’s Deputy Defence Minister, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, had been dismissed. Mizintsev held the military logistics portfolio and had only been in post for eight months," UK intelligence also claimed. The dismissal was speculated to be due to the logistics problems faced by Russian fighters during the struggling military campaign.

Bakhmut. Credit: Telegram

While the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been training the brigades for the critical spring counteroffensive, Russia's paramilitary company Wagner whose fighters are leading assaults on the eastern Donbass region's critical frontlines and ensuing the fierce battle of Bakhmut, have appealed to Russia's Defense Ministry to boost the supply of the weaponry ahead of the speculated May 14-15 Ukrainian counteroffensives.

Russia does not have “enough munitions to achieve success” in Ukraine, latest UK intelligence read on May1.

US intelligence released the war casualties figures, estimating that there have been 20,000 Russian deaths and more than 80,000 injuries since December 2022. The paucity of ammunition, it noted, has also driven the internal rifts between the Russian Defense Ministry and Wagner Group. The latter has been leading the offensive in the ruined fortress city of Bakhmut.

Wagner threatens to pull out from Bakhmut

Last week, the head of the Kremlin-backed shadowy paramilitary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin threatened to pull out all of his troops from the besieged city of Bakhmut, the 16-square-mile city in Western Ukrainian neighbourhood witnessing the bloodiest battles in Europe since World War II. The latter held 1 hour 26 minutes meeting with military Commander Semyon Pegov, where he discussed the "complete blocking" of the supply of ammunition for the Wagner PMC fighters.

Wagner's chief berated the unacceptable Wagner casualties on the frontlines as he demanded more weapons, adding that the losses of men "should not have happened." Prigozhin also slammed the betrayal of Russia's interests by a group of top Russian officials labelling their actions as "treason".