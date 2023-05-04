Russia Lambasts US Over Response On Alleged Kremlin Attack: 'Shielding Criminals In Kyiv'

The ambassador of the Russian Federation to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, stated on Wednesday that Washington's claims over the alleged drone attacks on the Kremlin are "strikingly cynical and absurd." This comes in the background of Moscow claiming to have foiled a drone attack on the Kremlin, the official residence of the Russian President. It clarified that Putin was not in his residence during the attack which Moscow has described as a "planned terrorist act" and stated that it believed the Russian President had been the target.

In response to a question from the media on the US response to the drone attack, Antonov said, "The statements made by official representatives are striking in their cynicism and absurdity. They couldn’t admit the obvious that the Zelenskyy regime devised this act of terrorism and the assassination plot against the Russian president. The time was not chosen by accident - on the eve of Victory Day, the parade on May 9, at which it is expected that foreign guests will also be present."

The US is 'shielding criminals in Kyiv': Russia

The ambassador said that although Moscow had hoped that "the US administration would have enough strength and dignity to condemn the attack, Washington is currently "shielding criminals in Kyiv." High-ranking US officials claim that Kyiv may pick its own means of self-defence, which according to Antonov, was "an example of double standards and a policy of encouraging the regime of Vladimir Zelenskyy" to fight Russia.

The Russian representative added that the claims that they would prevent the Kyiv government from attacking targets outside of its borders were "a false farce." He continued by saying that Russia will react to the attack "when it deems it necessary," and that it would do so "in accordance with the assessments of the threat that Kyiv has posed."

"How would Americans react if a drone hit the White House, the Capitol or the Pentagon? The answer is obvious for any politician as well as for an average citizen: the punishment will be harsh and inevitable," the ambassador questioned. He added, "The atrocities of the Zelenskyy regime and the indulgence of it by the West only testify to the fact that our adversaries have no desire to seek peace, to save thousands of lives of ordinary Ukrainians."