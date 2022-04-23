As the Russia-Ukraine war has entered its 59th day, with Moscow relentlessly shelling key Ukrainian cities, Russian troops recently launched three cruise missiles towards Mykolaiv, which flew over the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant. According to a visual accessed by Republic TV, the missiles were reported to be fired from the Belarusian territory.

Mykolaiv has witnessed constant assault from Russia and Belarus has also given persistent support to the Russian troops during the attacks.

#WATCH | Russia launches 3 cruise missiles into Ukraine's Mykolaiv as war enters day 59https://t.co/1OflNN5l8g pic.twitter.com/8peqkMfWYz — Republic (@republic) April 23, 2022

In addition to this, earlier in the month, Ukraine had claimed that Russian forces launched a burst of seven missiles on Mykolaiv. On April 10, Sunday, Operational Command South asserted that the Kremlin's soldiers were trying to fortify their military positions surrounding Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts.

In an online statement, Operational Command South revealed, “To spread panic among the local population and destroy transport services as much as possible, the enemy launched seven missile strikes on the Mykolaiv region. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported,” as per media reports.

Further, on the night of April 3, invading Russian soldiers carried out nighttime airstrikes in the coastal city of Mykolaiv. Several bombs, as well as missiles, were fired in southern Ukraine, according to Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych.

Ukraine Prosecutor General's office stated eight individuals were killed in the air raids that blasted southern Ukraine on April 3. The Russian assault on Mykolaiv, a strategically important city on the way to Odesa, Ukraine's main port, has lasted for weeks.

Ukraine destroys Russian T-72 tank

In another latest development, Ukraine has destroyed a Russian tank to shreds. Republic TV accessed exclusive footage which displays Ukrainian soldiers of Ground Forces' 128th Mountain Assault Brigade eliminating the Russian T-72 tank with an accurate strike.

It is worth noting that since the war between Russia and Ukraine commenced on February 24, Ukrainian soldiers have strongly resisted Russian aggression. Previously on April 7, a huge Russian armoured vehicle was targeted by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Meanwhile, on Friday, April 22, Russia sent a dozen special military troops from Mariupol, Ukraine's important port city, to the country's industrial heartland in eastern Ukraine.

The change came after Russia declared earlier this week that it had "cleared out" resistance in the beleaguered city and begun the "second phase" of its assault of Ukraine. Thousands of Ukrainian military, meanwhile, are claimed to be sheltering in Mariupol's Azovstal metallurgical facility, together with civilians waiting for a humanitarian passage to be established.

(Image: AP)