Russian Missile Strikes Hit Ukrainian Cities, Target Energy Infrastructure Facilities

Russia has once again bombarded a massive missile barrage on different cities across Ukraine early Thursday, targeting energy infrastructure facilities.

Russia once again launched a massive missile barrage on different cities across Ukraine early Thursday, targeting energy infrastructure facilities, as per Ukrainian officials and media reports. According to reports, at least nine people were killed in the attacks. Air raid sirens were sounded early Thursday in the southern city of Odessa immediately after the Russians missile strikes.

Ukrainian officials stated that the missiles started raining across the country in predawn hours. There were reports of multiple explosions in Odessa early on March 9. 

According to the regional military administrator, energy infrastructure and residential buildings have been targeted by the Russian troops. Further, the governor of the northeastern Kharkiv region, Oleh Syniehubov, has reported that more than 15 strikes took place in Kharkiv which caused power outages, Ukraine’s second largest city. 

Russia's air raids in Ukraine 

This was the first time in weeks that air raid sirens wailed all over Ukraine. Taking to Telegram, the governor of northeastern Kharkiv region of Ukraine, Oleh Syniehubov, wrote: "Objects of critical infrastructure is again in the crosshairs of the occupants.”

"Energy facilities and residential buildings were hit," informed the governor of the southern Odessa region, Maksym Marchenko. Russian troops have also targeted other Ukrainian cities like Dnieper, Lutsk, Kiyv, and Rivne. 

“The second wave is expected right now, so I ask the residents of the region to stay in shelters!” wrote Maksym Marchenko.

Notably, the last Russian massive barrage in Ukraine took place on February 16.  

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other officials have warned of the possibility of a barrage of attacks from Moscow’s troops, during the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of their country. Russia has been on the offensive and has been attacking Ukraine with massive missile attacks since October 2022.

Initially, the Russian forces targeted the country’s energy infrastructure, plunging entire cities into darkness. However, the frequency of Russian attack has increased with time.

