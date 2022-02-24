Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for the Kremlin, said on Thursday that Russia has launched a military operation in Ukraine to 'rid the country of Nazis'. When asked how denazification should be interpreted, Peskov told reporters that it is ideal to liberate Ukraine, clear it of Nazis, as well as pro-Nazi people and ideology. However, Peskov did not clarify whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is regarded as a "pro-Nazi" person and stated that he will refrain from providing any additional information on the matter.

According to the Kremlin spokesperson, the special operation's goals - demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine - were also explained by President Vladimir Putin during his televised address earlier on Thursday. "Actually, both of these goals pose a threat to our state and our people," Peskov told reporters, as per Sputnik. When asked if the operation will be limited to the borders of Ukraine's breakaway regions, Peskov indicated the question should be directed to the Russian military. He further went on to say that the duration of the special operation would be set by the Russian President and will be based on its effectiveness and expediency.

Russia asks Ukrainian troops to lay down arms

It should be mentioned here that the Russian President announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday, February 24, and asked Ukrainian soldiers to lay down their arms and return home. This comes days after Russia recognised the independence of Ukraine's separatist regions -- the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR). The Donetsk People's Republic had declared a state of emergency on Monday, February 21, owing to the shutdown of a pumping station and the discontinuation of the central drinking water supply amid reports of continued shelling.

Ukraine's government imposes martial law across country

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that Russia has initiated missile strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure and border guards, with explosions heard across the country. He said that martial law had been proclaimed throughout the country. In a separate statement, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said that Russia's military action was intended to destroy the Ukrainian state. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden stated on Thursday that the world will hold Russia responsible for a military operation against Ukraine, which he predicted will result in horrific fatalities.

Image: AP/Republic World