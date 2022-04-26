Russia Launches Missile Barrage On Ukrainian City Ochakiv, Strikes Mykolaiv With MRLs

As the all-out Russian war enters day 62, invading troops on Tuesday launched a barrage of missile strikes on Ochakiv city of southern Ukraine. Russians also beefed up shelling on Mykolayiv. The regional military administration claimed that the Russian forces smashed the southern coastal city of Ochakiv with an X-35 anti-ship missile that hit residential property. Simultaneously, it also battered the civilian infrastructure in the Mykolayiv region with heavy multiple rocket launchers (MLRs).

Mykolayiv regional military administration also claimed that Russian troops used the Smerch rocket launchers to hit civilian infrastructure in Mykolayiv, one civilian was injured, Kyiv Independent reported.

Russian troops renew strikes in Zaporizhzhia

As the battle in Donbass picked up momentum, Russia launched consecutive airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia Oblast. "According to Zaporizhzhia Oblast military administration, at 6:50 a.m. local time a few missile strikes were reported in the region," Kyiv Independent said.

Russian shelling and arbitrary missile attacks have aggravated after Russian President Vladimir Putin had claimed control over Mariupol. Russian forces on Saturday yet again battered Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, attempting to smash the last resistance from the besieged land. At least 2,000 Ukrainian defenders are reportedly staging a strong defence against the Russians. "The enemy is trying it completely suppress the resistance of the defenders of Mariupol in the area of Azovstal, said Oleksiy Arestovich, an advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian troops are holed up in Azovstal metallurgical plant, along with roughly 1,000 civilians, Kyiv officials have said. Russian forces renewed the attack on the site two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his generals not to storm in, instead "block off" the industrial area.

Russian missile attack in Odesa kills 8

A Russian missile strike on Sunday killed eight people, including a three-month-old, and wounded 18 others in the southern port city of Odesa. "The war started when this baby was one month old. Can you imagine what is happening? Zelenskyy said. They are just bastards. ... I don't have any other words for it, just bastards," Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said infuriated over the attacks on the eve of the Orthodox Easter holidays. The attacks on Odesa were simply aimed at creating "terror," said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Four Russian missiles hit a military facility and residential building on Saturday in the cultural hub of Ukraine, which is a largely Russian-speaking city. Ukrainian air defence, however, managed to thwart two TU-95 missiles fired from the Caspian sea.

(Image: AP)