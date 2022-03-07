As the war steps into the 12th day of fighting, Russian troops launched a missile strike near the village of Tuzla in Odesa Oblast, targeting critical infrastructure. This comes a day after Zelensky, on Sunday, warned of an upcoming Russian aerial assault on Odesa. Ukraine's Odesa is a historic city of nearly 1 million people on the Black Sea coast, that roughly has the same population as San Jose, Calif.

It is pertinent to note here that Zelenskyy has been requesting international military help to “close the sky” to Russian bombers. On Saturday, he had said that if a no-fly zone couldn't be implemented then Ukraine would need fighter jets to defend itself against Russia's military operation.

Russia-Ukraine war

In a recent update, Russian forces hit key airfields in central Ukraine and launched a fresh assault on the Mariupol city on Sunday. This comes as Moscow continued to invade Ukraine in defiance of new Western economic threats and fierce resistance from Ukraine’s outgunned defenders.

As thousands of refugees continued to pour across Ukraine’s western border, Russian warplanes, missiles, and artillery continued to attack. In Irpin, on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital Kyiv, at least eight people, including two children, were reported dead in an artillery barrage as families were preparing to board buses to flee the area.

For the second consecutive day, Russian shelling destroyed a temporary cease-fire in Mariupol, blocking efforts to evacuate civilians in the Black Sea city where more than 2,00,000 residents were stranded.

Russia's Defence Ministry on Saturday declared a partial ceasefire to allow humanitarian corridors out of the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha. "From 1000 Moscow time (0700 GMT), the Russian side declares a ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to leave Mariupol and Volnovakha," Russian news agencies quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying.

Mariupol officials said that as Russian forces are violating the ceasefire by resuming shelling, evacuation efforts in the city had to be halted. The United Nations Human Rights Office has confirmed that 351 civilians have been reported dead and 707 civilians have been injured since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

(Image: AP/RepresentativeImage)