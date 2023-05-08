Russia Launches Three Dozen drones At Kyiv, 8 Kh-22 Missiles At Kharkiv And Odessa

Ukraine's Defense Ministry on Monday claimed that Russia launched at least three dozen drone strikes overnight on the capital Kyiv in one of the largest aerial assaults yet that battered Ukrainian towns and cities. The attack came ahead of the scaled-back muted Russian Victory Day celebrations at Red Square on May 8 to commemorate the Soviet Red Army's victory over Hitler's Nazi troops during World War II. While Moscow banned the use of aerial drones and started jamming GPS systems, its invading forces launched the largest wave of assaults with 35 Iranian-made 'Shahed-136' drones also known as "kamikaze" or suicide drones, as well as 16 other missile strikes, Ukraine's General Staff said.

"In addition, 61 airstrikes and 52 enemy shelling from jet fire systems were recorded at our troops and settlements," the General Staff said in an update.

An apartment in Kyiv after last night's drone attack.



The family living there was fortunately safe as they slept in the other part of the apartment. Imagine waking up to this happening. pic.twitter.com/er3beQVOSE — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 8, 2023

People watch an apartment building damaged by a drone that was shot down, during a Russian overnight strike, amid Russia's attack, in Kyiv. Credit: AP

Last night, 35 of 35 russian drones were shot down!

30 of them targeted Kyiv.

On this Day of Remembrance &Victory over Nazism in WWII, today’s Nazis - ruscists - are destroying peaceful cities. The empire of which they dream will fade into obscurity. Just like its predecessors. pic.twitter.com/easqvc8W17 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 8, 2023

8 Kh-22 missiles launched at Kharkiv, southern regions of Kherson and Odessa

In the northeastern Kharkiv area, and the southern regions of Kherson and Odessa, Russia launched nearly 8 Kh-22 missiles, Ukraine's Operational Command South said in a post. "The enemy launched a missile attack on the Odessa region from strategic bombers. Kh-22 missiles were directed at a warehouse of a food enterprise and at a recreation area on the Black Sea coast," the Operational Command South of Ukraine noted. "There was no information about the victims. The information is being clarified," it furthermore noted.

Russian RS-24 Yars ballistic missiles headed toward Red Square. Credit: AP

Russia's Kh-22 Burya [Storm] is a Soviet-era nuclear capable anti-ship missile that is loaded on a Tupolev Tu-22M3 medium-range bomber. It is known in the West as AS-4 or Kitchen which can carry the long-range nuclear warhead. Since Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, its forces have widely deployed the Kh-22 air-launched missiles loaded with conventional warheads to target Ukraine's military's defensive positions.

Ukraine's Air Force spokesman, Colonel Yurii Ihnat, in an interview with a state newscast, said: "As for Odessa Oblast, there were seven aircraft and up to eight launches of Kh-22 cruise missiles; some of them reached Odessa Oblast and certain facilities were hit, but the rest of the missiles did not reach their targets, possibly self-destructing, just falling due to their ageing, because they are outdated Soviet missiles.

In a separate post, Kyiv's mayor Vitaly Klitschko stressed that the Russian forces "staged the most massive attack with kamikaze drones."He continued that Russia launched "almost 60" Shahed drones with 36 of the unmanned aerial vehicles [UAVs] bound for the capital city Kyiv. "All were shot down by air defense forces," Kyiv's mayor noted, adding that "debris from several drones" razed the civilian residential buildings and caused heavy infrastructural damage.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties," Klitschko said, adding that at least 5 were injured, including two hospitalized.

Shortly after the barrage of drone attacks on Kyiv, ex-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev justified the Ukraine war in a tweet, saying Russia "would defeat the hideous Bandera neo-nazism" in Ukraine as it defeated Nazism in Germany. "Unfortunately, today’s Europe and its squalid leaders have a very short memory. But we will always remember the heroes of the Second World War. Our country eradicated fascism in 1945," Medvedev wrote in the tweet. "Have no doubt: in present-day Europe, we will crush the hideous Bandera neo-nazism, cherished so dearly by the heirs of the Third Reich in the EU."

Russian military cadets rehearse for the Victory Day military parade to celebrate victory in World War II in St. Petersburg, Russia. Credit: AP